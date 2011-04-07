Police Report: Week of April 7, 2011

POLICE REPORT

Deer cause two out of four accidents

ACCIDENTS

Carrie P. Hofer of Southampton was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on March 30 when a deer ran into the passenger-side fender and side panel of her vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in estimated damage. The deer ran off.

Also on March 30, Adam B. Hashagen of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Midway Road when a deer ran in front of his car, damaging the front of the vehicle, estimated at over $1,000. The deer ran off.

A caller told police on March 31 that between noon and 2:30 p.m., an unknown driver hit the middle brick pillar in the American Legion parking lot and left the scene of the accident. Staff from the Highway Department and Building Inspector’s Office also responded to the site of the accident.

Earl J. Reiter of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road on March 31 when he hit a median road sign, knocking it over — a minor accident. There was no damage reported to his vehicle; the Highway Department was notified.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on March 29 that some small plastic bags had fallen out of the cargo area of a truck and onto a Center roadway. The driver was asked to retrace the route and check for same.

A downed wire on a Silver Beach road was reported on March 29. Police moved it off the roadway and notified the telephone company.

Police responded to a property dispute involving a Center business on March 29.

Also on the 29th, two beagles were reported at large in HiLo. The owner said he would retrieve the dogs and keep them on the property.

On March 30 in HiLo, a person told police about possibly vicious dog(s) in the neighborhood. The dogs were located on the owner’s property and no problems were noted.

A caller reported that a vehicle was parked for some time in a Center parking lot. The owner was located and agreed to move the vehicle.

An anonymous caller told police about hearing gunshots in South Ferry Hills. The area was canvassed and the source was not located.

An investigation into a possible case of fraud was opened on April 1.

On April 1, police were informed that a truck had dropped an unsecured load including a piece of metal in the Menantic area. Police located the driver who responded that loads will be better secured in the future.

On April 1 a caller reported an incident involving an order of protection — for the record.

On April 3 a caller told police there were dead birds on the beach. Police found two Canada geese and one seagull and removed them.

A dog was reported lost on April 4, subsequently found by another caller and reunited with its owner.

An extra patrol was requested on April 4 in the Hay Beach area after a vehicle and driver were observed behaving suspiciously.

A carbon monoxide alarm in Dering Harbor was activated accidentally on March 31; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm in Shorewood; it had been accidentally set off by the owner.

Two burglary alarms were activated on April 4 — one set off by a worker at a Dering Harbor residence and another by a Hay Beach homeowner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 29 and 31 and on April 2 and 3.