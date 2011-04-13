Police: One arrest, four ticketed in this week’s blotter

Charles H. Tyler Jr., 40, was driving on North Brander Parkway on Saturday, April 9 at about 2:25 p.m. when police stopped him for moving unsafely from the lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, driving an unregistered vehicle, without insurance, and consumption of alcohol in a vehicle.

Mr. Tyler was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Bail was set at $1,500. Unable to make bail, Mr. Tyler was remanded to Suffolk County Jail.

SUMMONSES

Five tickets were issued during the week — two for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device on Summerfield Place and North Ferry Road, one for unlicensed operation and inadequate lights on North Midway Road, and one for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license.

ACCIDENTS

Alexandra A. Cheek of Shelter Island was driving south on North Midway Road on April 5 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of her car, causing minor damage to the hood. The deer was dead on contact.

Other REPORTS

Police on patrol noticed a man who appeared to be looking into a window at a West Neck residence at about 6 a.m. on April 5. He turned out to be the homeowner, trying to find what had been making noise outside all night.

Police responded to a report of an open door at a Heights residence on April 5. All appeared to be in order; the door was secured.

A caller told police on April 5 that an injured blue jay on a Center roadway was causing cars to swerve around it. The bird was dead when police arrived.

An extra patrol was requested on April 5 on Ram Island — the result of a report of a person acting suspiciously.

Police responded to a case of criminal mischief (damage to a road sign) in the Center on April 6.

A Hay Beach caller reported that parked vehicles were creating a roadway hazard. Police found that all the vehicles were parked legally but the project manager on site will try to park the vehicles further off the road.

A raccoon was reported stuck in a Havahart® trap on a Tarkettle property. The animal appeared to be OK; the absent owner was notified.

Police followed up on an April 7 report of a person behaving suspiciously in the South Ferry area.

A dog at large in Silver Beach was returned to its owner on April 10.

A person brought a stray dog into police headquarters on April 10; police returned the dog to its owner with a warning about having a dog at large.

During the week, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four automatic alarms, at residences in Hay Beach, the Center and on Ram Island. No sign of fire was found at one location after two alarms were set off; the caretaker was trying to get the system serviced. At a second location, smoke from frying bacon set off the alarm, and at a third, the alarm went off while dinner was being cooked.

A medical alert was activated in Hay Beach. The Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance responded but no injuries were reported as the result of a resident’s fall.

A burglary alarm went off at a Westmoreland residence; the premises appeared to be secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 6, 9 and 10. One aided case was taken by ambulance to Southampton Hospital.