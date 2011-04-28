Police: Man charged in attempted assault

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — one on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign and the second on Menantic Road for driving a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of grand larceny was reported to police on April 19; the investigation is continuing.

A request for civil documentation was requested on April 19 with regard to a visitation issue.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on April 19.

A caller told police on April 20 that vehicles parked on both the north- and southbound lanes of a roadway in Hay Beach were obstructing traffic. The project manager on site subsequently provided a flagman while equipment was being moved in and out of the property.

A dog at large in the Center was returned to its owner with a warning on April 20. A Jack Russell was reported loose on a property in West Neck on April 23, retrieved by police and returned to its owner. On the same day, police responded to a call about a dog at large in Shorewood. The dog was picked up and put in the owner’s house, in the resident’s absence.

On April 21, a Silver Beach caller reports being a victim of a larceny. The complainant was advised to also contact the Suffolk County police.

A report of possible harassment in Hay Beach was reported on May 22.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant problem on April 23.

On April 23, a Silver Beach resident reported an unidentified vehicle parked in front of the caller’s home. The vehicle’s owner was located walking in the area and no problems were noted.

A downed tree in the Heights was reported blocking one lane of the roadway. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on April 25.

Four burglary alarms were activated during the week on April 21, 22, 24 and 25 in Menantic, Long View, the Center and Hay Beach respectively. One was set off accidentally by cleaning staff; the premises were found secure without any sign of criminal activity in two cases; and painters on the premises set off the fourth.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Silver Beach on April 22. No problems were noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams responded to 10 aided cases during the week. The patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 19, 20, 22, 23, 24 and 25 — including back-to-back calls. In one instance, the Greenport Fire Department provided an ambulance when a Shelter Island ambulance was on another call at the same time.