Osprey's Nest: Week of April 7, 2011

In the good-idea department…

Money being as tight as it is, Michelle Corbett Rice and Jennifer Wissemann are collecting prom dresses, gowns and cocktail dresses that Shelter Island High School girls can wear to their prom.

If you can help out by donating or loaning a dress, shawl or small clutch, call Jennifer at 793-4116 or email her at smanor4@optonline.net. She will pick up any contributions you can make, or they can be dropped off at the Youth Center in Legion Hall. The deadline is coming up fast — Saturday, April 9.

The girls will given a date in mid-April when they can meet at the Youth Center to try on and pick out dresses. So have a look at that spare-room closet and see what you might be able to donate to the cause.

Happy birthday to…

Christine Ross, Russell Baccaglini, Linda Williams and Webster Schott on April 8; Kieran Wilson, James Roe, Frances Kestler, Jeffrey Reiter, Cdr. Bill Morris, Todd Gulluscio and Pierce Frederick Senken on April 9; Connie Power, Melissa Koehler, Julia and Sophia Clark on April 10; Hugh Carey, Millicent Gershon, Mary Bridget Madden, John Reilly and Jack Dickerson on April 11; Joseph Wallace III and Jim Gibbs Sr. on April 12; Evan Gary Weslek on April 13; and Rosemary Williams and Kenneth Alexander Lewis on April 14.

Happy anniversary to…

Jim and Delores Toth on April 8 and Marge and Richie Halsey on April 12.