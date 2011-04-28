Osprey's Nest: Week of April 28, 2011

A send-off for Cara…

Reporter staff, past and present, and the newspaper’s “stringers” — those Islanders whose contributions to the paper throughout the year include columns and cartoons, articles and photos — gathered last Wednesday, as soon as her last issue of the paper was put to bed, to wish Cara well in her new job at Sylvester Manor. Speaking on behalf of the 30+ celebrating at Sweet Tomato’s, acting Reporter editor Peter Boody presented her with a framed caricature of the staff, drawn by the Reporter’s cartoonist, Peter Waldner. Good luck to you, Cara — and welcome back, Peter!

Happy birthday to…

Ronnie Tybaert Jr. and Nicholas R. Bittner on April 29; Harrison Weslek, Richie Halsey, Drew Conroy, Cara Cass and Kim Cannon on April 30; Teri Piccozzi, Sara Jane Verwymeren and Claudia Carucci on May 1; Anne Quimby, Michael Santillo, Jennifer Yeager and Ashley Knight on May 2; Janet Jernick, Jim Wallace, Emily Parsons, Tanya Schmid, Fred Patykeich, Lacey Faulkner and Richard Russ on May 3; Joyce Bausman, Linda Holmes, Scott Halsey, Denise Huschle, Joe Salsedo and Scott Signorelli on May 4; and Glen Seeley, Jeffrey Detweiler, Laura Treutler, Susan Mullins and Kathy Webber on May 5.

Happy anniversary to…

Teri and Angelo Piccozzi on April 29; and Thomas and Jennie Farraher on May 1.