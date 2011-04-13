Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

“Sherm” Payne, Katie McKee Thomson, Rosemary Sanwald, Theresa Kilb, Tracy Bowditch, Brenda Jane Card, Jason Shields, Robert M. Burger, Ginny Russ and Lauren Gurney on April 15; Holly Weslek-Avona, Valerie Shepherd, Linda Zavatto, Lee Anne Edwards Bastible, Susan Cahill Denton, Donald Clark, Scott Sherman, Sarah Reith, Charles Byrnes, Judy Doenias and Jerry Mundy Jr. on April 16; Justin Reilly, Dave Duffy, Ryan Mullins, Codi Virginia Burgess and Sasha Bar-Tur on April 17; Stephen Pedone, Tom Anderson and Gail Draper on April 18; Bill Southwick, Marilyn Olsen, Ellie Larsen Pedone, Jill Brienza and Kyle Mullins on April 19; Gayle Gurney, Paul Juzapavicus, Robert Francis Juzapavicus, James Patton Bisher, Kevin Lechmanski on April 20; and Melanie LoBue, Rachel Doman and Louise Oliver on April 21.

Happy anniversary to…

Susan and Albert Labrozzi and Dana and Curt Cheyne on April 18; and Alfred and Henrietta Roberts and Andrew and Irene Devlin on April 19.

News from North Carolina…

Betty Kontje got some great news from her brother Bob Lenox a few days ago — he called to say his son Kenny, Betty’s nephew, was the big million-dollar winner in the North Carolina lottery. Betty said the entire Lenox family were overjoyed at the news. And what timing: due to the economy, Kenny’s wife had lost her permanent job not too long ago. Congratulations, Kenny!

Credit where credit’s due to…

Captain Lawson W. Brigham, USCG (ret) ‘70, who received the Distinguished Alumnus Award at a Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association dinner last fall. The award honors those who have “brought exceptionally great honor to the academy through their outstanding accomplishments and achievements in either military or civilian life… .” Several family members attended the ceremony, including Capt. Brigham’s wife Ellen, Maggie and Pat Ryan, Roy and Iris Capin, and Charles and Sue Brigham.

Hats off to…

Andrew Graffagnino, Shelter Island School Class of 2010, who has been named to the Dean’s List for the winter quarter at the New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island. To qualify, Andrew achieved a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.