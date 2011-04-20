‘Ode to Daffodils’ a stand-out success

Over 150 people circulated through the rooms of the Ram’s Head Inn on Saturday afternoon, viewing hundreds of daffodils of all varieties in arrangements from ornate to stylishly simple, from elaborate table settings to “petite” designs.

A team of nine American Daffodil Society judges — including Lissa Williamson, the daughter of the the show’s founder, the late Alice Fiske — reviewed the entries in all divisions of the show, submitted by club members, amateur gardeners and members of the Garden Club’s Youth Division.

The Daffodil Show, chaired by Dianne Bowditch and Carole Read, also serves as a benefit for beautifying the Island. Each year Garden Club members plant and care for more than a dozen small public garden plots here — plantings in the rowboat at South Ferry, in front of the two post offices, at the bend in the road by the IGA, at Wilson Circle, as well as the herb garden at the Historical Society and the native garden in Mashomack Preserve, among others.

One judge at the show summed up her reaction to the event: “It was an incredibly pretty show.” Those attending, from both on- and off-Island — certainly seemed to agree.