O’Brien named Citizen of Year

Joe O’Brien has been named the Shelter Island Lions Club Citizen of the Year.

“I was quite honored to say the least,” Mr. O’Brien said of the award, which will be presented to him at a dinner in his honor in May.

A past president and a member of the Lions Club for over 10 years, Mr. O’Brien has also served on the boards of the Island Gift of Life Foundation, the Shelter Island Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary. He has volunteered at the ELIH pharmacy every Tuesday for 12 years and is the chairman of the auxiliary’s annual geranium sale.

Mr. O’Brien has served the Town of Shelter Island as well on its Insurance Review and Recreation committees and a stint as deputy chairman of the Planning Board. He is also a member of Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church.

A full-time Shelter Island resident for 15 years, Mr. O’Brien and his wife Jane and their daughter Susan live in Silver Beach.

The Citizenship Award, first presented in 1977, honors local volunteers demonstrating consistent effort and service over an extended period of time on behalf of the Shelter Island community.

The citizenship dinner will be held on Sunday, May 22 at the Pridwin. Call Lions Alan or Janice Krauss for tickets.