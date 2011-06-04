Obituary: R. Christopher Runyan

Chris Runyan passed away at his home in Fayetteville, Arkansas on March 6, 2011.

Chris was born to Cue and Anna Run-yan in Ashdown, Arkansas on August 2, 1954. Shortly after birth, Chris and his family moved to Germany to be with his father who was stationed there with the U.S. Army.

Chris attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree. While in college he was a founder of the band “The Malls.”

After graduation he moved to Shelter Island. Chris worked for Dan’s Papers as the assistant art director, and later became art director for the Shelter Island Reporter. He then returned to Arkansas to develop his artistic talents as a surrealist painter. His works are on display at the Stephano Gallery in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was also a standing artist at the Arkansas Art Council.

Chris was predeceased by a daughter, Corinne Runyan, and his father, Cue Runyan. Surviving him are his son Tyrus Runyan of Nashua, New Hampshire; two daughters: Anna Reale of Kauai, Hawaii and Zoe Runyan of Shelter Island; grandson Louis Reale; his mother Anna C. Runyan of Cabot, Arkansas; brother Rick Runyan of Auburndale, Massachusetts; and his former wife, Joann Piccozzi.

A memorial was held on March 10, 2011, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A service will be held on Shelter Island at a later date.