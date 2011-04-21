Obituary: John R. Sieni

John Rocco Sieni passed away February 20, 2011 at Southampton Hospital after a 12-year battle with emphysema/COPD.

Johnny was a member of the Lindenhurst Fire Department and of the drill team, which he enjoyed. He worked as a machinist, and as a member of the United States Navy he received mobilization orders for duty at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban missile crisis.

An Islander since 1971, Johnny worked as a carpenter and plumber, most recently at Maidstone Country Club in East Hampton.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Carol; sons John Brian Sieni of Shelter Island and Robert Sieni of Spring Hill, Florida; daughter Helene Starzee of Shelter Island; son-in-law Jeff Starzee and daughter-in-law Betsy Sieni; grandchildren Callie, Zachary, Hunter and Phoebe Starzee and Colin and Connor Sieni; sister Angie Saturnino and brother-in-law Edward Saturnino; sisters-in-law and their spouses Kathy and John Restrepo, and Patty and Bill Grimbol; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, his family said.

The family is grateful for the quick and professional response of the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance Corps and for the cards, flowers and calls in response to John’s passing. Donations in his name to the Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island, NY 11964 are welcome.