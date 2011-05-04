Obituary: John German

John German, a longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away suddenly in the early morning of February 1, 2011. John (Nino to his family and close friends) was born May 4, 1927 in Nerezine, a fishing village on the island of Lošinj, at that time a part of Italy.

After finishing primary school, his mother Antonia secured a cabin boy position for him on a commercial fishing vessel. When he was of age, he joined the Italian Mercantile Marine as a cook. In 1948, he came to this country. Living in New York City with his uncle Jerry, he quickly found work in the kitchens of several Manhattan Italian restaurants.

On a double date on Palm Sunday in 1949, he met his future wife, MaryAnn. They married later that same year and settled in Jamaica, Queens, where they raised four children. In the late 60s, a neighbor introduced them to Shelter Island, where they purchased land and built their second home.

By the early 80s, John was living on the Island full time. After one season at Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, he was brought on board at the Pridwin Hotel, where he worked for nearly 20 years. During that time, John mentored many young people in the restaurant business, and dispensed sage advice for living life to all. An avid fisherman all his life, John and his vessels the Trieste II, the Katy and the Mickey brought home thousands of fish, crab, scallops and clams over the years from Shelter Island bay waters.

After retirement, John continued to fish, garden and enjoy time with family and friends. He spent several years caring for his wife MaryAnn, who predeceased him in 2004.

He is survived by his sisters, Mariarosa and Anna; his children Michele (John), Frederick (Andrea), and Katy (Jim); his daughter Nancy; his grandchildren Stephen, Alyssa, Erik and Gregory; and his great-grandson Adam. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son John and his grandson Adam.

A memorial service will be held at the Pridwin Hotel on May 14, 2011, details to be announced.