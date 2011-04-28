Obituary: Hilda S. Murphy

Hilda S. Murphy died peacefully on Easter Sunday at home on Shelter Island surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph G. Murphy; six children, Christopher, David, Matthew, Claudia, Stephen and Paul; and seven grandchildren. Married in 1950, they met at a church dance in 1946 and had been together for 65 years.

Hilda swam with Elliot Murphy’s Aqua Belles in the 1964 World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows.

Private services were held at the Shelter Island Funeral Home with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating.