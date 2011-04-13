Obituary: Andrew Monti

Andrew Monti, age 53, of Shelter Island died at his home on Tuesday, April 12, 2011.

Visiting hours will be Friday, April 18 at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Parish prayer services are at 3 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church, P.O. Box 3027, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965 would be appreciated. A complete obituary will be published next week.