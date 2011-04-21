Obituary: Andrew F. Monti

Andrew Francis Monti of Shelter Island died at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2011. He was 53 years old.

Born in Queens, New York on January 2, 1958 to Joseph Anthony and Barbara Lorraine (née Mascia) Monti, he moved with his family to St. James, Long Island in 1959 where he attended school.

Andy served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1977. He married the former Norine Puleio in 1986 and together they made their home on Shelter Island.

Upon moving here, they operated the former Parrot Surf & Sport and Shelter Island General Store in the Heights. More recently, Andy was the owner and operator of A.F. Monti Complete Carpentry Services here. Among his many accomplishments, family members recalled, was the home he built for his family.

In his free time, he enjoyed antiquing, gardening, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Norine; three children, Andre, Alexandra and Aidan; his father, Joseph Monti of St. James; and four siblings: Joseph Monti of Florida, Barbara Vavara of West Babylon, Frank Monti of Shelter Island, and Lynne Rhatagin of St. James.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to Our Lady of the Isle, P.O. Box 3027, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965.





John R. Sieni

John Rocco Sieni passed away February 20, 2011 at Southampton Hospital after a 12-year battle with emphysema/COPD.

Johnny was a member of the Lindenhurst Fire Department and of the drill team, which he enjoyed. He worked as a machinist, and as a member of the United States Navy he received mobilization orders for duty at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban missile crisis.

An Islander since 1971, Johnny worked as a carpenter and plumber, most recently at Maidstone Country Club in East Hampton.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Carol; sons John Brian Sieni of Shelter Island and Robert Sieni of Spring Hill, Florida; daughter Helene Starzee of Shelter Island; son-in-law Jeff Starzee and daughter-in-law Betsy Sieni; grandchildren Callie, Zachary, Hunter and Phoebe Starzee and Colin and Connor Sieni; sister Angie Saturnino and brother-in-law Edward Saturnino; sisters-in-law and their spouses Kathy and John Restrepo, and Patty and Bill Grimbol; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, his family said.

The family is grateful for the quick and professional response of the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance Corps and for the cards, flowers and calls in response to John’s passing. Donations in his name to the Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island, NY 11964 are welcome.