Nutrition: Should your diet be gluten free?

Ms. Sherman is a registered nurse with an interest in natural foods and wellness. She is the former owner of a natural food market on the Island. The information in her articles is for general interest and is not intended to replace medical advice or attention.

The words “gluten free” seem to be everywhere now. On bread, granola bars, yogurt, crackers and some cereals.

What exactly is gluten? Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and a select few other carbohydrates. It is not the grain itself but just a component of it.

Why should you worry about gluten? Most of us shouldn’t. But those who have been diagnosed with celiac disease certainly should. I think the newest numbers prove that up to one percent of the U.S. population has celiac disease.

What is celiac disease? Celiac is basically an allergy to gluten. This allergy can damage the villi (small hair-like structures on the intestinal wall that absorb nutrients) and impair the body’s ability to process nutrients. Depending on the severity of the allergy, symptoms can range from mild gastrointestinal upset, to chronic malabsorption leading to malnutrition.

The gut’s inability to absorb nutrients causes the symptoms, but the biggest problem is related to fats. The inability to process fats properly will lead to diarrhea, malodorous flatulence (bad gas), abdominal bloating and increased fat in the stool. With damaged villi, the gut will no longer be able to process lactose and a person can become lactose intolerant too. Sounds like fun doesn’t it?

Now, just because you have some occasional abdominal discomfort doesn’t mean you have celiac disease. Like most allergies, there are different levels of response to the allergen. You can have a gluten sensitivity without celiac. If this is the case, reducing your intake of gluten may be all you need.

There is an easy blood test to check for abnormal antibodies for celiac. Having these antibodies isn’t conclusive, but they do mean you should take a closer look. If you think you might have celiac, have your blood tested. You could also eliminate gluten from your diet for two weeks and see how you feel.

To do that, you need to look for the words gluten free on your food choices. Bread is the biggy, but now there are really tasty loaves made from rice flour, both white and brown. There are also brown rice pasta, buckwheat and corn-based cereals. Amaranth is a gluten-free grain and soy flour is safe too. Look at every label. Even food you would never think would contain wheat often does contain gluten. I’ve found it in pasta sauces, yogurt and canned soup. Look closely at the label. If it doesn’t say gluten free, stay away from it. There will be another brand that will proudly display the “gluten free” sign.

If you catch celiac early and make the necessary dietary changes, there will be no permanent damage to the villi. Your gut will make a complete recovery, your symptoms will subside and your body will thank you for the nutrients. The longer you wait the more damage you can do and malabsorption could become a life-long chronic health problem.

There is information all over the web on celiac and gluten. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, do a little research. Sometimes a little probiotic supplement [supporting a healthy flora balance] is all you need.