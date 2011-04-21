Movies at the Library: ‘Don Quixote’ revisited

Movies at the Library will present “Nazarin” on Tuesday, April 26 — a film that is both simple and profound, as well as beautiful, satiric and heartbreaking. This remarkable film by Luis Bunuel, one of cinema’s master filmmakers, is a clever variation on the Don Quixote theme, applied to religion and hypocrisy.

The protagonist, Father Nazario, is a Mexican priest attempting to live a pure and honest life according to Christian principles, but others show him only distrust and hatred. He is even cast out of his church for giving shelter to the local prostitute.

Octavio Paz, the Mexican poet who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1990, said about the film, “‘Nazarin’” follows the great tradition of mad Spaniards originated by Cervantes. His madness consists in taking seriously great ideas and trying to live accordingly.” The question many would ask is whether such an endeavor is possible without incurring the hostility, incomprehension and mockery of fellow human beings. Is Nazarin an impractical fool trying to live by unrealistic ideals, or is he a modern-day saint?

“Nazarin” won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and will win your admiration next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the lower level of the library. The movie is in Spanish, with English subtitles.

See you at the movies — and bring along a friend to share this wonderful film (as well as the popcorn).