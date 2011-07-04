Movies at the Library: 7th season at the movies

Movies at the Library will celebrate its seventh season of “great movies, known and unknown,” next Tuesday, April 12, with the presentation of the delightful musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

Howard Keel, the oldest brother, decides it’s time to do some shopping in town and, while he’s at it, pick up a bride. In time he gets enchanted with a young lady, Jane Powell, and convinces her to become his wife. She looks forward to an idyllic life in his cottage as his wife, but when they get there she finds his six younger brothers for whom she will have to cook and clean. All the brothers decide marriage is an interesting adventure so they each want a bride for themselves — now! The film features some of the best dance routines seen in movies; the scene where the brothers are matched with the young ladies is a joy.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” was directed by Stanley Donen (“Singin’ in the Rain,” “On the Town” and many other great musicals), and stars, beside Keel and Powell, Russ Tamblyn (watch him dance!), Julie Newmar and Marc Platt.

What a fitting and joyous way to kiss the dreary winter goodbye and open to the lyrical glory of spring. Don’t miss the happy time next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the lower level of the library. And of course — popcorn and bottled water are free, just as our spirits will be.

See you at the movies!