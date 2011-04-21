Men's bowling: Holy Rollers clinch 2010-2011 men’s bowling championship

Another season of men’s bowling comes to a conclusion. As previously stated, five teams remained in the mix right up to the final weeks of the season. To give the team with the better record an advantage, the handicaps had been changed slightly for the playoffs. They were Holy Rollers 90 percent, Dory Terminators 80 percent and the Thunderballs 70 percent.

The first playoff week began with the Terms and the TBalls. After the first night the TBalls were left with their backs against the wall as they suffered an 11-point loss. For the TBalls, Keith Clark rolled a 172 while teammate Kevin Barry rolled a 181. For the Terms Rich Surozenski rolled a 200 game while Mike Reiter rolled a 171. The true unsung hero this night was BJ Volenski with a 505 series that included a 203 game.

The second night the Terms made quick sport of the TBalls, taking the TBalls by over 100 pins. For the TBalls, Keith rolled the high game of 160. Happy sailing, Keith, with Tom. For the Terms, Dave Clark rolled 186, Rich 170, Butch 154, and for Brett Page, an amazing 199. And then there was BJ, back to normal with a 120.

As quickly as the Terms stuck it to the TBalls, the Holy Rollers stuck it to the Terms. At the end of the first night, the Rollers walked away with the 11-point win. There was a bit of whining to be heard about the Terms having to give up over 10 marks per game. But, we are a handicap league.

The first two games were close, with the Rollers taking the first by 4 and the second by 8 pins. The Rollers ran away with the third game, winning by 138 pins. High game for the Rollers was Mike Mitchell with a 157. For the Terms Rich came in with the high game of 173. I don’t think that Dave’s 99 was quite playoff material. Not one 1000 game was rolled this night.

The second night was over once again after the first game with the Holy Rollers reaching the 1000 game mark with an 1003. Mike Mitchell picked up the 4-6 split with Brett and Mike Reiter both picking up the 5-10 split.

After running most of the season on top, the Rollers remain in first place and now are the 2010-2011 Champions.

I’m sorry to see Cara with her outstanding credentials leaving the Reporter for a new job. Now it appears I will be at Archer’s mercy. I’m sure that we all wish Cara the best of luck.

Don’t forget about the Bowling Dinner in May — Friday the 13th. The theme this year is black and white attire. This I believe is for the white pins and black balls and not the march of the penguins.





Men’s Final Team Standings

1. Holy Rollers

2. Dory Terminators

3. Thunderballs

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Under Achievers

6. Louie’s Clippers

7. Misfits

8. Legionnaires