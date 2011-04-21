Library: What’s happening at the library?

The Shelter Island Public Library is a busy place these days. No matter when you stop by, there are people reading, using the computers and chatting about their favorite books or movies. During the day, the little ones come in for Toddler Time or Story Time with Mollie Numark. After school finds students sprawled across all available surfaces doing homework, or using the computers.

There are Saturday movie matinées, a Lego Club, teen reading groups and special programs to celebrate Earth Day and Fleet Week, and much, much more. Adults are attending the monthly book club on Thursday nights (this month it’s the “Cookbook Collector” by Allegra Goodman — April 28 at 7 p.m. on the lower level), as well as computer classes and the knitting group. Tuesdays brings Movies at the Library, Fridays, Friday Night Dialogues, and a wide variety of lectures, programs and activities fall in between.

No matter what day of the week or time of the day, there’s something going on at the library.

How can you keep up with all that’s happening so you don’t miss out on something? Well, in addition to following the coverage of all these events in the Reporter, you can get “up to the minute” information by logging onto the library’s Facebook page.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Facebook in any sense of the word, the library’s page is a useful tool to get to know. There are complete listings of programs and activities, including last minute changes, photos and articles from events, library announcements, a spotlight on new items in the collection and even contests for kids.

In addition to Facebook, the library’s website, readshelterisland.org, has a wealth of information and links to many other Shelter Island resources. You can search the catalogs of both the Shelter Island Library and the county collection, download free e-books and audio books, access databases and the Suffolk Historic Newspaper collection.

The site also provides access to the “Ask a Librarian” service and Homework Help, and contains useful information about the library’s organization and that of the Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Links to the Historical Society, the school and the town’s website are also included.

Later this year, a renovation of the lower level will commence, thanks to generous donations from community members. The campaign to fund this effort, which has been spearheaded by library board member Linda Kofmehl, is still in progress, with another $200,000 needed to reach the goal. As the project gets underway, however, the website and Facebook pages will become even more important as they will contain information on the alternative venues for programs as well as a blog of the project’s progress.

So take a few minutes to log onto each of these sites and stay tuned in to what’s happening at the busiest spot in town.

See you at the library!

New fiction

“The Complaints,” Ian Rankin

“Crunch Time,” Diane Mott Davidson

“The Fifth Witness,” Michael Connelly

“Live Wire,” Harlan Coben*

“Love You More,” Lisa Gardner

“Drawing Conclusions,” Donna Leon

“Mystery,” Jonathan Kellerman*

“A Red Herring Without Mustard,” C. Alan Bradley

“The Saturday Big Tent Wedding Party,” Alexander McCall Smith*

“Silent Memory,” Linda A. Fairstein

“Started Early, Took My Dog,” Kate Atkinson

“Treachery in Death,” J. D. Robb (also in large print)

“The Troubled Man,” Henning Mankell*

“When the Thrill is Gone,” Walter Mosley

“44 Charles St.,” Danielle Steel

“Exclusive,” Fern Michaels

“Heartwood,” Belva Plain

“The Goodbye Quilt,” Susan Wiggs

“The Land of Painted Caves,” Jean M. Auel*

“Once Upon a Time, There Was You,” Elizabeth Berg

“The Paris Wife,” Paula McLain*

“The Silver Boat,” Luanne Rice

“Sing You Home,” Jodi Picoult*

“Toys,” James Patterson*

“The Tiger’s Wife,” Tea Obreht*

“The Jungle,” Clive Cussler* (large print)





New non-fiction

“The Amen Solution,” Daniel G. Amen

“The Clockwork Universe,” Edward Dolnick

“The Company We Keep,” Robert Baer

“Examined Lives,” Jim Miller

“Heaven is For Real,” Todd Burpo

“Henry’s Demons,” Patrick Cockburn

“The Information,” James Gleick

“The Long Road Home,” Ben Shepard

“The Lotus Eaters,” Jennet Conant

“Moby Duck,” Donovan Hohn

“Moonwalking with Einstein,” Joshua Foer*

“The Money Class,” Suze Orman

“The Rise and Fall of Ancient Egypt,” Toby A. H. Wilkinson

“To a Mountain in Tibet,” Colin Thubron

“And furthermore,” Judi Dench

“Blood, Bones & Butter,” Gabrielle Hamilton*

“The Dressmaker Of Khair Khana,” Gayle Txemach Lemmon*

“I Was a Dancer,” Jacques D’Amboise

“I’m All Over That,” Shirley MacLaine

“An Improvised Life,” Alan Arkin

“The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond

“Known and Unknown,” Donald Rumsfeld

*New York Times best seller