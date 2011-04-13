Librarian, teacher hours cut from school budget

The School Board unanimously decided to send a 2011-2012 budget to voters on May 17 that contains no librarian position, and reduces hours for three teachers, in order to lower the cost for taxpayers, despite vehement protests from the audience during the board’s Monday night meeting. Over 60 teachers and community members packed into the Home and Careers room, lining the walls, many of whom voiced their disapproval of the plan.

The $9,640,614 budget is the product of about $332,000 in cuts from a draft budget presented at the April 4 budget workshop that would have asked for a tax levy increase of 5.31 percent over that paid by taxpayers in 2010. “It was the consensus of the board that this was not fiscally responsible to put before the voting public,” Board President Rebecca Mundy began, “and we took a long hard look at how we can build our budget to match our program needs.” The proposed budget, if approved, calls for a 1.45 percent increase.

The largest of the cuts was the $250,000 reduction through cutting the librarian position (held by Christine Miller) and reducing the hours of three teachers’ from full time to 60 percent: Business Education teacher Katherine Doroski, Mathematics 7-12 instructor Audrey Pedersen and Family & Consumer Science and Home Economics teacher Roni Siller. Ms. Mundy repeatedly said that the cuts were extremely difficult and not made lightly.

Ms. Mundy and Superintendent Robert Parry insisted that these cuts would not affect programs. The criteria for which teachers’ time would be cut were those who in their schedule were teaching fewer than 6 academic units in their subject, Ms. Mundy said, and did not reflect judgements on the individual teachers. The teachers whose hours were reduced are not the only ones who teach fewer than 6 academic units, as indicated by a comment by board member Linda Eklund in the meeting.

Teacher Laura Leever read a statement from the Shelter Island Faculty Association, which criticized the board for not sending the higher draft budget to a vote and letting the town decide. “The seven of you cannot possibly speak for the entire community,” she read. “By immediately discounting the full budget, you have essentially denied the rest of the community to pass that budget.”

Mr. Parry explained, “In my view, a school should staff to meet the educational program needs that it decides to provide to its students. It should not staff in order to provide full-time employment where there may not be a need for full-time employment. I don’t see any program being hurt by these very small reductions in staffing from full time to .6 or in one case the elimination of a very under-utilized program in that library.”

















Because of the school’s small size, some teachers teach study halls with just two students or are even assigned to a study hall with no students, according to Ms. Eklund. “They’re there to be teaching academics to our students, and we want to be sure that that’s what’s happening,” she told the Reporter. Ms. Mundy said that since 1985, the number of students has gone down from 267 to 246 while the number of teachers has increased.

Members of the audience, which included many teachers and their families, spoke passionately about how hard teachers work, both within and outside of their assigned class periods. Teacher Sharon Gibbs commented, “I don’t really think the public understands that our contract ends at 3 p.m.” but that teachers dedicate themselves to all kinds of activities and helping students outside of class, which takes up their time.

She spoke at length about the value of having these teachers around all day and their contribution to students’ lives and received strong applause. Multiple audience members spoke about the impact the teachers have on students. “Are these teachers now only going to be there part of the day?” Ms. Gibbs asked.

Board member Ken Lewis Jr. said, “Right across the bays on both sides of this Island, and all up and down Long Island, there are schools that are closing, there are teachers by the thousands that are losing their jobs … it’s a reality of what’s going on. I’m not saying we’re just jumping on the bandwagon, but we have a financial responsibility.”

“But we’re not there, Ken,” Gerry Siller, Ms. Siller’s husband, responded. Ms. Leever said that Shelter Island has the 10th lowest tax rate among school districts on Long Island.

The SIFA statement, read by Ms. Lever, also argued “What kind of school doesn’t have a librarian? It would almost be laughable if it weren’t so ludicrous,” a sentiment echoed by multiple audience members.

Mr. Parry said that there is no requirement in New York State to have elementary or middle school librarians, but that there is a requirement for high school students. He said it would be arranged so that students would have one period per day to use the library outside of class time.

“The library is not closing,” Ms. Mundy explained. Teachers can still take their students to the library, she said. Teacher Jennifer Corwin explained that she likes to send some students to the library on their own to do research while keeping others in the classroom and that she wouldn’t be able to do that anymore. Who will take care of library upkeep, she added?

Chris Fokine commented that there is a public library nearby, and perhaps something could be worked out so that students can go there.

Also at issue was whether the board was open enough in its plans to reduce teacher hours. Mr. Siller asked why the board couldn’t have looked at a way to make changes “across the board” rather than cut a full-time position. Members of SIFA and board members argued that they each had tried to approach the other for contract negotiations but that those calls fell on deaf ears.

Dr. Robert Emmett, SIFA president, said contract talks for school-related personnel and custodians, which are currently at an impasse, should be finished first before teacher contract negotiations begin. But that doesn’t mean the board couldn’t propose concession talks outside of contract negotiations, he argued. “We didn’t know your plans until you disappeared into your executive session after the last budget meeting,” he said.

Ms. Mundy commented, “Maybe we can find better ways that both sides can reach across the line to discuss things in the future. As far as not discussing one contract when another contract is still being worked on, we don’t agree with that argument.” She and Ms. Eklund said that the board had been looking at rearranging the schedule for two years.

The district is facing a tough budget season, with less federal funding and greater demands on state-mandated retirement systems and health benefits. Mr. Parry explained, “With the increases in health insurance, the increases in TRS and ERS retirement system contributions and with the step increases already built into the teacher contracts, even though it expires in June … those factors alone created a tax levy increase of 4.4 or 4.5 percent.”

The cuts are “only a preview of what will probably come in the 2012-2013 budget process where the government will be instilling the two percent tax levy cap,” Ms. Mundy said.

Also dropped from the budget was a $66,000 contingency line for paying the costs associated with sending students to another district and $16,000 from the Arts and Education program line, which now has less than $4,000 dollars to provide programs such as assemblies that provide different cultural experiences.

The tax levy of $8,727,224 translates to a tentative tax rate of $2.8474 per $1,000 of assessed value. In other words, a person whose property is assessed at $500,000 would pay $1,423.70 in school taxes.

The meeting is being broadcast on Channel 22. Check the “Channel 22” tab of the town website to view broadcast times.

There will be a budget hearing on May 9 and a public vote on May 17.