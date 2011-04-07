Letters to the Editor: Week of April 7, 2011

Thanks to Planet Bliss

To the Editor:

It is with mixed emotions that I (and I suspect a good many others in the community) have known for some time about the closing of Planet Bliss.

I say mixed emotions because the glum felt in seeing one of the Island’s class establishments close its doors is offset with the joy in knowing that our friends Julie and Sebastian will get to more fully concentrate on perhaps the noblest pursuit in existence — that of spending time with family.

So at the risk of being presumptuous, after reading the Bliss’s heartfelt good-bye in last week’s paper, I felt compelled to turn the sentiment around and offer a thanks to the Planet Bliss family on behalf of their many fans, friends and patrons near and far.

Thank you, Planet Bliss, for your warm and welcoming environment, festive atmosphere and fine product. Thank you for your consistent and generous support of local causes. Thank you for allowing us into your lives just as you and your staff over the years have become part of ours.

It goes without saying that we will miss your good times. It ought to be said that we are better people because we had them.

NICHOLAS & PAIGE MOREHEAD, SHELTER ISLAND





Library friend update

To the Editor:

Thank you so much for including my profile in last week’s Reporter. Living on Shelter Island and supporting this community is most rewarding on all fronts. I should point out that the upcoming Friends Photography Exhibit and Auction called Shelter Island Scenes is actually scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

The event will take place in the lower level of the library and will begin at 5 p.m. This year we hope to raise more funds to support the library’s upcoming renovation project.

With that in mind, I would also like to point out that, although the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library is a major fundraising organization for our library — through events and membership — the majority of the funds raised for the renovation of the lower level of the library actually came from generous residents of our very own community, solicited by the Development Committee of the library’s Board of Trustees.

Also, the 2nd annual Friends Tag Sale “under the tent” will be taking place on Sunday, July 13 — so please mark your calendars!

SUSAN HINE, SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS





Volunteers celebrated

To the Editor:

Celebrate National Volunteers Week! April 10-16 gives us a chance to celebrate the spirit of volunteerism and make us aware of just how much the millions of dedicated volunteers throughout the country have done and continue to do to make a difference in our lives.

Volunteers are often the unsung heroes of non-profits like The Nature Conservancy (TNC). I actually started out my conservation career as a volunteer for TNC on the Shepaug Dam Eagle Project in Connecticut in 1985. I was in charge of keeping people in their cars as they made their way up to the eagle lookout blind. Now here I am, a 17-year veteran at TNC’s Mashomack Preserve.

I have never forgotten my volunteer roots, and I have continued to work as a volunteer on the North Fork Audubon Society’s Board of Directors for the past 17 years.

I feel that being a volunteer myself helps me appreciate the dedication one brings to an unpaid position. At Mashomack one of my duties is to coordinate the volunteers that work at the Harman Hawkins Visitor Center. Over my tenure I have developed several close friendships with our volunteers that have enriched my life beyond measure.

I have always felt that an organization and its volunteers should have a symbiotic relationship. It has always been my wish that the volunteers at Mashomack get as much from their experience working here as we receive from them.

You should consider becoming a Mashomack Preserve volunteer if:

• You value nature and all the many services it provides to us;

• You take pleasure in meeting new people;

• You enjoy sharing your knowledge of Shelter Island with others;

• You find you have extra time on your hands;

• You wish to spend time in a relaxed, natural setting;

• You need experience for a future career in the natural resources field; or

• You’ve just retired and your wife or husband is having a difficult time adjusting to this new “togetherness” concept.

If you picked two or more of the above, you are a prime candidate to become a volunteer at Mashomack Preserve. We offer full training but we encourage you to bring your unique knowledge and life experience to the job as well.

We have openings in Visitor Services and Trail Maintenance and we have need of volunteers in other areas as well. We offer many commitment options ranging from a one-time volunteer work day to a regular weekly position.

If you are part of an organization such as a neighborhood association or community club and would like a presentation about Mashomack and its volunteer opportunities for a meeting, please contact me at (631) 749-1001 or tdamiani@tnc.org.

TOM DAMIANI, COORDINATOR, MASHOMACK PRESERVE VISITOR CENTER





Fun with April Fools

To the Editor:

A new Town Seal — displayed on the editorial page in the April Fool’s Day Eve Reporter thanks to Councilman Reich and other knaves. I want to thank my supporters for their efforts — we fought the good fight for this town seal suggestion. It wasn’t selected — but a 732-16 vote is a respectable showing nonetheless.

I also want to thank the several anonymous benefactors who have dropped off Rogaine in Town Hall. It’s amazing — I have only used it for a day or two and I’m already being mistaken for George Hamilton and Dick Clark as I zip around town in my MG.

JAMES D. DOUGHERTY, SHELTER ISLAND