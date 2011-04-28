Letters to the Editor: Week of April 28, 2011

School budget process

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank the School Board and the acting superintendent for their constructive work in developing a school budget for 2011-12. I know the decision to eliminate one position (librarian) and cut back three other positions from full time to three-fifths was not easy. However, given the economic situation of most people these days, it was the right decision to minimize any tax increase, especially in the light of the needed bond issues.

Contrary to Mr. Reardon’s letter of April 21, I do not consider this work as “admitting failure.” In fact, the budget of $9.64 million amounts to over $38,000 to educate each child in the district next year, certainly not a small expense. I also believe that the School Board was thoughtful in cutting the full time positions to three-fifths as this allows each of those teachers to get benefits because they are working more than half time.

Mr. Reardon states that the board should approach the teachers union. It seems that I have read in Newsday of many Long Island school districts’ teachers unions giving up or back monies to help their districts and save colleagues’ positions. Unless I missed it, I did not read about such an offer from the Shelter Island Teachers’ Union.

Teachers, as Mr. Reardon knows, get between 2-4 percent raises each year as part of contract negotiations. They also get an additional 2-4 percent raises called steps for each year of teaching until they reach the top salary. Additionally, some teachers get another 2-4 percent raises for completing college credits, some of them on-line. Elsewhere, teachers gave up their raises and/or step increases to help lower the budget for taxpayers.

So, congratulations to the board on a fair budget which I will support with my vote.

BOB FREDERICKS, SHELTER ISLAND





School voting

To the Editor:

Although information about voting for the May 17 school board, budget, and bond issues has been presented in previous issues, one question remains to be answered: Can you vote in this election if you are registered to vote in regular elections elsewhere? The answer is … maybe.

First of all, according to school district clerk Debbie Vecchio, anyone who is already registered to vote in regular elections on Shelter Island can vote in the school district elections. However, if you have not voted in school district elections in the past four years, your name must still be entered on the school district rolls. You can do this when you come to vote on the 17th or on May 4 in the school library from 2 to 8 p.m., when Debbie will be available.

If you vote in elections elsewhere but want to participate in the school district vote, then you are going to have to prove, in person, that you are a permanent Shelter Island resident. See Debbie on May 4 between 2-8 p.m. in the school library, email her at dvechhio@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, or call her during business hours at 749-0302, extension 403.

For absentee ballots, contact Debbie or download the application form at sischool.dev6.hamptons.com (sischool.dev6.hamptons.com — click on School Board). If you want the ballot mailed to you, your application must arrive by May 10.

We agree: it’s complicated, but your vote is always important.

VALERIE LEVENSTEIN & LOIS B. MORRIS, LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS





Thank you to Cara

To the Editor:

We want to send a big thank you to Cara Loriz for her valuable contribution to life on this Island. As editor of the Reporter, she made some terrific improvements in the paper overall. But perhaps her greatest contribution was taking a stand in her editorials that always helped to clarify the sometimes controversial issues that affect us all. It can’t be easy to do a job that puts one squarely in the public eye (or bulls eye) especially on this small Island. As many of the larger-scope daily newspapers in the country are in decline, the local papers like the Reporter gain in importance, but it takes a strong and courageous person at the helm to make it successful and effective. So thank you Cara Loriz, and good luck in your new job. We will miss you!

KATHY & FRED HILLS

SHELTER ISLAND

Recycling meeting

To the Editor:

This Thursday, the 28th of April (that is today for those who get their papers early) there will be a meeting, in Town Hall at 1:30 p.m., of the committee that has been tasked with review and redrafting of Recycling Center policies. Being the sole member of the public on that committee, I am hopeful that some concerned citizens will be able to attend. The format is uncertain at this point, so I cannot promise you any participatory rights or privileges, but at the very least you will witness what is said, and by whom.

I am used to being grossly outnumbered in Town Hall, and under ordinary circumstances would not concern myself with it, but because the stakes are so high and so many people affected, if I am to be steam rolled, I want witnesses. Strange days indeed when a democracy forms committees whereby the employees will inform the employers about how things are going to be, and where there will sit but one token citizen, creating a rather precisely inverted representational ratio. Presumably we are supposed to be grateful. All I can say is that I am working on that.

But right now I am seething, and any gratitude I can muster is because there are a couple of days between now and then for me to come to a simmer from the current boil. My only hope is that this is a sincere effort to confront what I believe to be a gross and intolerable miscarriage of justice, and its root causes, and that in the end the public will no longer be flogged for the transgressions of their employees.

PAUL SHEPHERD

SHELTER ISLAND

Accident no calamity

To the editor:

The Recycling Center is a Shelter Island industry which should not be reduced and limited, as though it were, indeed, a “dump.”

As an industry it provides income to Island residents. Encouraging and expanding the center is the object, rather than reducing and restricting it. I suggest a board of directors supervising the center, organizing it with an eye to safety and usefulness, improving it, and developing the center as a “Pay Check” resource, and an “Earth Day” type environmental project. It can be made easier to use rather than forbidding its use. Shelter Island can be proud, lauded and praised. Our Recycling Center is a resource. It is an inspiration and example of environmental wisdom.

It is also a treasure trove for artists and craftsmen, home owners, repairmen and tradesmen. To counter the Shelter Island difficulty of maintaining a business, the potential of the Recycling Center should be promoted rather than neglected or reduced. It is here, and I dare say loved. As a popular and well-used environmental industry, the Recycling Center should be sponsored, maintained, expanded, organized and further developed, for the good and the benefit of the Shelter Island community

ROD GRIFFIS

SHELTER ISLAND