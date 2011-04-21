Letters to the Editor: Week of April 21, 2011

Joint budget effort

To the Editor:

I write today for those community members who cannot, may not want to, are not fully included, may not understand how to, and are probably too young to comprehend the implications, but are affected most greatly by what is transpiring right now. I am speaking about the students, their future, our future.

Where do I begin? It is no secret that school finances have become a problem all over the country and that there is no easy solution to them. Like it or not, the challenges that we as a community must now face at our school must be addressed. Our community must step up, and authentically together with an attitude of patience and compromise rather than confrontation, work for the benefit of everyone, especially the children of Shelter Island.

Last week the Shelter Island Board of Education recommended a budget which called for the elimination of the librarian position, and reduced the class load of three other teachers — math, business and home and careers — to 2/3 positions (part-time). Such cuts are bound to be felt throughout the school.

I can only imagine with what difficulty the members of the board came to this decision. We have to appreciate their efforts and integrity to keep things going in troubled times. And I would suggest we try and help them — the community and the faculty — by letting us participate in their considerations.

At the April 11 Budget Review/BOE meeting, many community members spoke in support of the school program. At the same meeting I urged the members of the board to reach out to the teachers association for their input. One board member has already done so, which is very encouraging.

I don’t know if there is an easily-found remedy to the problems that confront our school, though I am optimistic that a solution can be uncovered. What I do know is that the groups (community, board and teachers) must pursue solutions that keep in mind what we are all here for … the betterment of our students.

To this end may I suggest that the members of the Shelter Island community, the members of the Board of Education and the Shelter Island Faculty Association “get together,” call one another, write one another, and speak to one another; NOW! To do anything less is admitting failure to the school and our students.

JACK REARDON, TEACHER, SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL





Editor appreciated

To the Editor:

Just a word (or two), of thanks to you, Cara.

Thank you for your liberal Letters-to-the Editor policy. You allowed me and others to vent, organize our thoughts and speak to the community at large. You permitted me to understand what others are thinking, in their own words.

Thank you for reporting on the issues here, both large and small. Thank you for standing up to your few critics, explaining yourself and reacting in positive ways.

Thank you for your editorials, courage and professionalism. Thank you for making the Reporter a more free and independent press.º

Thank you for insuring that the Reporter is an integral part of the democratic process on Shelter Island. Thank you for the journalistic integrity that you and your staff demonstrate each week.

Thank you for bringing the Reporter to the interactive Web. The Reporter has become much more than the “police blotter” under your leadership. I look forward to every issue. Thank you for being nice, patient and smart. Not all Editors-in-Chief are like that. The Reporter is a better newspaper because of you. Shelter Island is a better community because of the Reporter.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND





Better late than never

To the Editor:

Janet and I wish to thank our very special Ambulance Corps, people who are very concerned, very caring and above all very professional.

They took me on two consecutive nights in late December to ELIH and we finally returned home two weeks ago — ergo, the better late than never.

Once again, I sincerely thank you.

CAP’N BILL HANSEN, SHELTER ISLAND