Letters to the Editor: Week of April 14, 2011

Two sets of rules

To the Editor:

The recent SIPD investigation of criminal activity by one of its officers was a whitewash and a sham.

The conclusion that the incident was not a criminal act is not consistent with the facts. It is quite evident we have two sets of rules: one for the SIPD and the Highway Department employees and one for the “rabble.”

We also have a police chief who has no control over his department, an incompetent highway superintendent, and a police commission, aka Town Board, that is oblivious to the situation and powerless to do anything about it.

Obstruction of justice is serious business — think of Richard Nixon. We need not be reminded that the Watergate scandal that brought down the president was the direct result of a similarly botched investigation of a petty criminal act. The entire Watergate affair would have probably gone away and been forgotten had it not been for the persistent work of two diligent and talented, obscure journalists.

The “rabble” of Shelter Island is fortunate to have an equally capable journalist serving as editor of this fine newspaper who put our little scandal on the first page where it belongs.

I hope the Police Chief and the Detective Sergeant have the good sense to pay for the potato salad at Ms. Loriz’ retirement party because her timely departure from this fine paper will probably spike the story and the scandal will go away saving them their jobs and a ton of money in legal fees.

That’s one man’s opinion.

DAVID OLSEN, SHELTER ISLAND





They did it again

To the Editor:

I guess I should be getting used to it but I am still amazed every year at the performances from the Shelter Island youth. I attended the playing of “Zombie Prom” last Friday night and from start to finish could not have been more impressed with the professionalism that was portrayed by our kids.

We may hear and say that this is a small island with not many kids to draw from but we most definitely do not have to take a back seat to any larger school when it comes to these shows. It was obvious to me that they were performing to near perfection while on their faces you could see they were all having fun.

It was also obvious to me that along with training so many kids, many hands were involved in making this a success and a lot of money had to be raised. I have to give the credit to John Kaasik for staying out of the limelight, training our youth, organizing the show, and knowing how to get so many adult volunteers involved.

I personally do not know John well, but since the first time I met him, I have been impressed by his enthusiasm and love for doing something good not only for our youth but also for our community. On a final note, Jay Card, I could not remember that many lines if you gave me a year to train. Even then, I don’t think I could deliver them on cue. You kids deserve our congratulations, so, thanks again.

BOB DESTEFANO AND FAMILY, SHELTER ISLAND





A ‘community’ play

To the Editor:

This letter commends and thanks all those involved in this past weekend’s outstanding performances of “Zombie Prom.”

The cast and crew, and most importantly, John and Anu Kaasik, put in countless hours of preparation and rehearsal to provide us all with a phenomenal weekend of entertainment.

In addition, it is equally important to thank all of those in the community who volunteered countless hours backstage with set design, lighting, costuming and hair and make-up. Some of these individuals who gave their time and service to this production had children in the play. I feel it is more important to recognize those who gave equally of themselves, who had no children in this production, but wanted to contribute and who helped incredibly to make the production the best it could be.

Thank you to all and we look forward to continued community productions. If you did not have a chance to participate this year, please keep next year in mind.

LINDA MCCARTHY & LINDA DIORIO, SHELTER ISLAND