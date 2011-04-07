Legal Advertisements: Week of April 7, 2011

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of Down2EarthArt LLC, a Limited Liability Company. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 3/04/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process served against the LLC to The LLC, c/o John Pagliaro, PO Box 1219, Shelter Island Hts., NY 11965. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2624-6T 3/17, 24, 31; 4/7, 14, 21

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of MLC Pharma Consultants, LLC, a limited liability company. Articles of Org. filed w/ Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) 2/16/2011. Office loc.: Suffolk. SSNY has been designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: Box 805, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2626-6T 3/24, 31; 4/7, 14, 21, 28

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, April 16, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor,

Suffolk County, New York

Dated: April 7, 2011

2630-1T 4/7