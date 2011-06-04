Ladies bowling: Warner wraps it up in Week 26

Here we are, getting close to the end. In Week 26, the Fab Five defended their lead successfully against Spare Us. Fab Betty Kontje started strong with a 151, but Spares took the first game. Ellie Labrozzi led the march, and Meddi Shaw kept a great pace with a 137. The Spares had a tough time in the second game, while Betty and Essie Simovich cleaned house for a Fab win. Donna Cass and Audrey Marshall teamed up with high scores of 155 and 122 respectively in the last game. Spare Us dominated with matching 174s from Sue Klenawicus and Ellie. Spare Us was holding steady in fifth place, but this game catapulted them into third.

The Brick Laying Babes held third for the last few weeks, but they dropped down to the newly vacant fifth position with two weeks to go. The Rockettes took 8 points from them to jump up from last to seventh place. BLB’s Traci Kannwischer had another strong start with a 167. Lynn Kay Winters kicked out a 103 for an ‘Ette win in the first game. Lisa Goody laid out a 149 for her high of the week, with captain Laura Marcello following with a 133. Ashley Knight made an outhouse with a 111 as Sherri Surozenski danced away with a 158 for the second ‘Ette win. Ashley tangoed away with a 126 in the last game for her high, but Lisa Goody and Mary Rando cha-cha-charged in with a 141 and 123 respectively for the final Babe win.

The Odd Balls are doing a great job holding onto second. For the past few years they have been trapped in last but the tides have turned in their favor. The Odd Balls took 5 points from Paint By Numbers in one sweep and two really close games. PbN Mary Kanarvogel kicked off with her high of the night, a 106, as Pam Jackson took the higher road with a 157. OB Linda McCarthy led her team with a 142, captain Steph Tybaert followed with a 130, and Lee Oliver pulled up the rear with a 119 for the win. The OBs were off kilter in the second game. Pam shone with a high 178 for the PbN win. Kelly Michalak and Lee pulled together for a 141 and 126, but Linda Springer and Ginny Gibbs gave them the old one-two punch for a narrow 1-pin victory.

Paint by Numbers are holding tightly onto fourth place. With the potential to jump up to second or drop into sixth, they have to be very careful these next two weeks.

The Lucky Strikes dropped down to last place, but they might be able to overtake the Rockettes to reclaim seventh. However, things did not look promising for them when they played the Guttersnipes. With full teams on both sides, they lost all 11. Julie Fanelli grabbed a high 149 in the first game, with Erica Tome snatching a 107. Snipe Mary Ellen Gran tied it up with a 142, but Sue Warner added an extra 40 pins for 210 and the win. In the second game, Ali Bevilacqua hit her high of 105 for the Luckies. Snipe Cathy Driscoll went high with a 128, while Mary Ellen helped out with a 134. Erica was over average again with a 106 and Julie tied her second game score with a 127. Archer was high in the last game with a 104, and captain Sue was soaring with a 182 for the final win and well-deserved Bowler of the Week status.

The Guttersnipes have held onto sixth, but those third through sixth positions are up for grabs. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks. Happy bowling, ladies!





Week 26 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 184.0 102.0

Odd Balls 156.5 129.5

Spare Us 148.5 137.5

Paint by Numbers 148.0 138.0

Brick Laying Babes 147.0 139.0

Guttersnipes 143.5 142.5

Rockettes 110.0 165.0

Lucky Strikes 106.5 179.5