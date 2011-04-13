JV Baseball: Victory as easy as MBC and ABC

Most pitchers go their entire careers without throwing a no-hitter, but during their game last Friday, the BeltCappellino brothers combined to achieve the feat, helping to bring the Indians, still undefeated, to their fifth win, against Ross. It was the Indians’ second 10-0 victory of the season.

Matt BeltCappellino (who often goes by “MBC”) took the mound for the first five innings, throwing four strikeouts and tough pitches that helped keep the Cosmos (formerly the Ravens) scoreless.

A no-hitter isn’t a perfect game — runners can get on base through walks or errors. M. BeltCappellino walked two batters in the first inning and another one in the second, and a runner got on base through an error from Spencer Gibbs at third base in the fifth inning.

Coach Peter Miedema has seen an improvement in the team’s base running. Most of the runs came from the top of the order: Riley Willumsen, Nate Mundy, and both BeltCappellinos. “The first four or five in the lineup have been really decent,” Coach Miedema commented. RBIs in this game came from Mundy, Matt and Andy BeltCappellino, and Hunter Starzee.

Senior captain Andy BeltCappellino (who is commonly called “ABC”) took over in the sixth inning and struck out 4 batters. It’s his fourth year on the squad.

The fans in the stands weren’t exactly sitting on the edges of their seats as the seventh inning was winding down, praying for another out to preserve the no-hitter. In fact, A. BeltCappellino didn’t even realize the Cosmos hadn’t made a hit until after the game was over, he said. “It was kind of a shock I guess. It’s quite an accomplishment.”

Though the boys put forth a solid effort, they couldn’t have done it without the Indians’ strong performance in the field. “I don’t want to jinx ourselves,” Coach Miedema said as he knocked on wood, “but we haven’t been making any errors.” Every routine play in the field typically ends in an out, he said. “I can’t say enough about the pitching and the fielding. That’s two games where we didn’t give up a run, and that’s impressive at any level.”

The squad has been doing far better this year on the whole than they did in last year’s 4-12 season last year. “We’ve got an older team this year, we’ve only lost two seniors,” explained Andy BeltCappellino. “I think the guys are a little more focused this year. We’re putting in a good effort at practice so that’s translating to the games.”

“The kids that are there have been playing hard and they’re into the game,” Coach Miedema explained. “When I started doing it this year, I thought, ‘the kids are going to work hard and play well,’ and that’s what they’ve given me.”

Coach Miedema is pleased with the team’s performance so far, but hopes the boys don’t lose their momentum due to the upcoming lull in play: the boys go on spring break next week and don’t play again until April 26, at Fiske Field against Southold.