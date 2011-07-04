Justice Court: March 21 session

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 21 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Both Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session of Justice Court.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Donald C. Carey of Bronxville pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated, and was fined $400 plus a state surcharge of $80. His license was revoked for one year. Mr. Carey was also fined a state surcharge of $55 for a lane violation and $25 for a seatbelt violation. Charges of speeding (44 mph in a 25-mph zone), making an unsafe start and possession of marijuana were dismissed.

Dianne J. Nelson of Farmingville was fined $500 plus $400 for driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol. She was given a six-month license suspension and three years’ probation. An ignition interlock was also ordered. A breath test violation was covered in the plea.

Blaize A. Zabel pleaded guilty to obstruction of governmental administration in the 2nd degree in one case and was sentenced to 110 days in jail. In a second case, for criminal contempt, he was sentenced to 110 days in jail, to run concurrently. A charge of harassment in the 2nd degree in a third case was covered in the other two pleas.

One person was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court. Ten cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — seven at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and two by mutual consent.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Caroline A. Hall of Shelter Island was sentenced to 60 days in jail (a STOP DWI facility) for violating probation on a driving-while-intoxicated conviction. In a second case, a charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree was covered in the above plea. In a third case, she pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was given 60 days in jail, to be served concurrently. An harassment charge in the 2nd degree was covered in the plea.

One case was adjourned until a later date on the court’s calendar at the defendant’s or the attorney’s request.