Islanders perfect game with travel volleyball

When the Indians finished another undefeated regular season this fall and got knocked out of the State tournament in the semifinals, it was the end of a long and successful run — but it wasn’t the end of the season for some. Many of the underclassmen girls refused to hang up their jerseys after their final match on November 21. Indeed, 12 girls still regularly take the ferry to play in travel (or “club”) volleyball teams, all but one for the East Hampton Waves (EHW). The 12th, Stephanie Vecchio, plays for the Long Island Fury 18s and went to the Junior Olympics with her team last summer.

Club volleyball has certainly become a hot sport for Islanders: not long ago not a single girl played travel volleyball and numbers grew from 2 or 3 in 2009 to 6 last year. Now a dozen girls are playing.

So many more girls play this year, in fact, that the EHW has added a new 17s team, “blue,” which is made up primarily of Island girls and is coached by the varsity Indians’ coach, Cindy Belt. Though it’s called a 17s team (meaning the girls should be 17) and plays against other 17s teams, all of the girls on the team are younger than 17 but still compete against the older girls.

The 17s blue team, has six girls from the Rock, three from East Hampton and one from Center Moriches. The Island girls are Hayley Willumsen, Kelsey McGayhey, Alexis Gibbs, Katy Binder, Saverina Chicka and Jayme Clark. There are three girls playing on the EHW 16s team, girls also playing “up,” meaning they’re on the 16s team but are younger than 16: Morgan McCarthy, Melissa Ames and Erin Colligan. On the 14s team there are two 7th graders, Kenna McCarthy and Kelly Colligan.

The travel volleyball season, which runs from December to early May, includes five tournaments, and the girls have much to be proud of this spring. The 17s squad advanced to the semifinals in the last two tournaments while playing against more practiced teams. As Coach Belt explained, “We get stronger with every tournament. We practice just once a week and many of the other teams out there practice twice a week and play in many more tournaments, so we’re doing quite well for the limited amount of time the girls are playing.”

Travel volleyball leagues are typically packed with girls interested in being recruited for college play. Though it’s a slight departure from playing in their high school league, where recently they’ve won nearly every game they played, the girls are showing off their skills in a more competitive arena.

Though the EHW practice is just once a week, with the girls’ many other obligations, fitting travel volleyball into the schedule is no small feat. McGayhey and Chicka are also on a travelling basketball team, Cindy Belt noted. “The kids get stretched really thin, so the fact that they are able to make the commitment and stand by the commitment says something about the type of kids that we’ve got here on the Island.”

In addition to the fun of playing more volleyball, there are other advantages to the girls extending their season by participating in off-Island teams. As Coach Belt puts it, more time in competition “really makes a big difference.

Last year we had several of the girls playing club and they weren’t terribly strong compared to other club teams, but when they got back in the gym in the fall, there was a very noticeable difference in the amount they had improved compared to the kids who had not played. Kids who came in as sophomores were playing at the junior level.”

Clark, who’s playing for the EHW for the second year in a row, agrees. She said she joined in order “to improve playing and keep in shape over the winter and hope to get better for the school season.” She continued, “It’s fun, of course it’s a lot different from the school season because you don’t really know everyone to start out, but you work through it and we are doing well.” It’s also a benefit having a familiar coach, she said.

The EHW provides not just more practice, but a unique kind of experience in which the girls are exposed to different aspects of the game. “I know that when kids are in our gym, we know who we’ve got and who would work best in which position,” Coach Belt said. “But when they’re put in a different pool of kids, their talents might align differently so they have a chance to play a different position, which is really good for kids.” She added, “It’s really helpful for the kids who are used to my style of coaching or [Indians JV Coach] Karen Gibbs’ style to hear someone else’s instruction, or having different eyes look at a kid’s talent.”

Older girls playing travel volleyball also gets younger girls interested in playing. Coach Belt explained, “Some of the first people to really play club ball were Samantha Read [the graduating Class of ’08] and Samantha’s sister, Claire Read, [Class of ’10].” Those girls helped inspire the current generation of dedicated players, who in turn likely inspired even younger players (like middle schoolers Colligan and McCarthy). And the astounding success of the Indians’ team in recent years hasn’t hurt: “It makes it more fun when you win,” Coach Belt commented.