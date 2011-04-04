Local shops win Shelter Island trademark dispute





“The much-loved map image of Shelter Island is once more in the public domain where it belongs.”





That announcement came last week from Debbie Strongin, a Silver Beach resident and attorney who, acting pro bono on behalf of Island merchants, succeeded in a three-year legal fight to end one company’s claim to owning the geographic shape of Shelter Island.

On March 24, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cancelled a trademark it granted in 2007 to The Sheltered Islander apparel company, owned by summer resident Ian Savage.

In 2008, after successfully registering the trademark, Mr. Savage sent warning letters to the owners of Bliss’ Department Store, the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy and Last Boat T-shirts, and requested a meeting “to discuss your use of our logo on your products” — products that in some cases had been sold for decades.

“It’s been kind of a nightmare,” Peggy Johnson said of the trademark threat this week. She and her husband Walter, owners of Bliss’ Department Store, knew they had the right to sell goods bearing a depiction of Shelter Island, regardless of the 2007 trademark. “We’ve been doing it for 20 years — sending us an intimidating letter was not going to stop us,” she said.

Ms. Johnson said she was delighted that the trademark had been cancelled and grateful for the widespread community support that helped make it happen.





Ms. Strongin learned about the trademark issue through Last Boat T-shirt owner Bert Waife, who also brought it to the Reporter’s attention in 2008. Primarily a real estate lawyer, Ms. Strongin had just audited a course in intellectual property. “So I offered to help out Bert, and eventually worked on behalf of the other merchants who were affected to try to resolve the situation amicably and to organize our case if we ended up in litigation.”

Beginning in May 2008, she tried to reach an agreement with Mr. Savage to return the Island image to the public domain, but he was not interested in any scenario that involved giving up the trademark, according to Ms. Strongin.

“I explained to Mr. Savage that the law was clear that Bert, the Johnsons, the pharmacy and any other people or businesses that had regularly sold map image apparel prior to the trademark registration had the absolute right to continue to do so even if The Sheltered Islander’s trademark was valid, which it was not for a number of reasons” — the most obvious, that the image was an accurate geographic depiction of the Island and not a stylized one, as he claimed, unique to his products.

During their discussions, Ms. Strongin recalls telling Mr. Savage that “if he did not relinquish the trademark voluntarily, he would be ‘surprised at how many Islanders would come out of the woodwork to help liberate the Shelter Island map’ and that’s exactly what happened.”

Hay Beach resident Judge Jackie Stack advised the New York City intellectual property firm of Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto about the case, and the firm, through attorneys Tim Kelly (partner), Joanna Garelick Goldstein (associate) and Ha Kung Wong (partner) agreed to handle the litigation on a pro bono basis.

All attempts to resolve the case amicably were unproductive, so the legal team recommended that Bliss’ Department Store, as the merchant with the longest history using the map design, serve as the “petitioner” in an action to cancel the trademark, Ms. Strongin explained. There was also some time pressure — once a registration has been in effect for five years, it becomes nearly impossible to challenge, even if improperly granted in the first place.

In October 2009, the Fitzpatrick, Cella team filed a Petition for Cancellation with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, in the action entitled “W. Johnson Co., Inc. d/b/a Bliss’ Department Store, Petitioner v. The Sheltered Islander, LLC, Registrant.”

Mr. Savage, who represented himself, responded to the petition with a one-sentence statement: “I contest the Petitioners’ grounds for cancellation.” While acknowledging the insufficiency of this answer, the trademark appeals board accepted it in light of the fact that Mr. Savage had no legal representation and allowed the case to proceed.

More Island residents stepped in to help. Dering Harbor resident Ken Walker offered his knowledge of the business practicalities in trademark cases. Silver Beach resident Tom McMahon donated his lobbying skills, appearing before the Town Board to explain why town funding would be appropriate. Supervisor Jim Dougherty and the Town Board unanimously agreed to help defray court reporter costs, up to $2,000, that could not be obtained on a pro bono basis, and Heather Reylek and Sean McClean spearheaded the agreement of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce to join in that effort.

Discovery and depositions conducted last summer involved many local business owners: Denise Hallock of the Summer Place, Greg Ofrias of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, Mr. Waife, and Ms. Johnson. Mr. Savage was deposed in New York City in September.

Evidence submitted included items bearing the Island image, those long sold by merchants as well as insignia used on New York State license plates and by Island organizations including the Shelter Island Reporter, which has had an image of the Island as part of its nameplate since 2002.

In a motion for summary judgment, the petitioner alleged that the registration should be cancelled for several reasons, but most notably because it was secured fraudulently. In applying for the trademark, the registrant (Mr. Savage) represented that no other person had the right to use the image at that time, and that the image was stylized and not a true geographic depiction. In his deposition, Mr. Savage acknowledged that the image itself was not stylized and that he knew apparel and other products bearing the Island image had been sold on Shelter Island for years.

Mr. Savage did not file a response to the motion.

Interpreting the lack of response as a concession to the motion, the trademark board granted summary judgment in favor of the Johnsons on January 24. Mr. Savage did not appeal and the trademark was cancelled on March 24.

“We are happy with the outcome,” Ms. Johnson said. “We were 100 percent sure of always being able to use” the Island image. “But anyone in the future would have had to pay for it … Someone had to stand up,” she said. But the Johnsons weren’t alone. “Everyone was outraged that it went so far. Walter and I wouldn’t have been able to muddle through it” without community support and without the help of Ms. Strongin.

“The whole community owes Debbie Strongin a big thank you,” she said. “She was putting in untold hours of work — she was the glue that held everybody together.”

“I was probably imprinted with the map at an early age,” Ms. Strongin said, “and I couldn’t accept that any Islander would be restricted in freely using a design that we all love.”

Ms. Strongin gave credit to the Johnsons and the other merchants, whose time and effort helped protect the future rights of the community, and to the attorneys at Fitzpatrick, Cella, “who donated a tremendous amount of legal talent and did the heavy lifting on this case.”

Mr. Savage, who was reached by email, declined to comment at this time.

But in a 2008 interview, Mr. Savage repeatedly stated that he was not looking to infringe on the traditional sales of local vendors. He said that he registered the trademark solely to keep others from copying his embroidered designs. “If you’re first to do something and don’t trademark it, it’s hard to stop others,” he said at the time.