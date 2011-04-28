Island Calendar: Week of April 28, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Earth Day Clean-up, rescheduled, Shelter Island School front lawn, 9 to 11 am.

Brasil Guitar Duo, Shelter Island Friends of Music, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

‘Songs of the People,’ Walt Whitman musical biography, Shelter Island Public Library, lower level, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Women’s Community Club, lunch meeting, Presbyterian Church. Speaker: herbalist Sarah Shepherd. 12 noon.

Adult Computer Class, Shelter Island Public Library lower level, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

National Day of Prayer, Youth Center at Legion Hall, local clergy and lay persons, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 29: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

May 3: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.