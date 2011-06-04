Island Arts: Writer Joe Hanna to read at Canio’s Cafe

Shelter Island mystery writer Joe Hanna will read from his book, “ That Flesh is Heir To: The Strange Death of Carlton Boyce Barlton,” the latest in the Lawton Close mystery series, at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The story centers on the financial crises of 2008, and the murder, money and revenge that take his detective from the Hamptons to Palm Beach, sorting out a giant Ponzi scheme.

Mr. Hanna is also known for his award-winning humor column in the Sag Harbor Express and is a painter, cartoonist and musician among his other talents.