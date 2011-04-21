Island Arts: New season starts at Island’s boltax.gallery

“Abiding Abstraction” opens a new season at the boltax.gallery on Saturday, April 23 and will run through May 23. “This dynamic exhibition explores the relevance and vibrancy of abstract art today” through the different perspectives of six emerging young artists.

A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., following an artist talk from 5 to 6 p.m. The gallery is located at 21 North Ferry Road; gallery hours are Friday through Monday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.