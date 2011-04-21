Island Arts: Island artist to exhibit work in solo show

The South Street Gallery in Greenport has invited Island artist Janet Culbertson to exhibit her environmental works in a solo show, “Vital Signs 2011,” opening at the gallery on Saturday, April 30 and running until the Memorial Day weekend, May 31.

Ms. Culbertson, a recent recipient of a Pollock/Krasner grant, will display multi-media paintings from her Industrial Park and Billboard series. These have been described as “a politically charged response to global pollution, over-population and the obliteration of the landscape at the hands of man.”

The gallery is located at 18 South Street and is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

An opening reception will be held at the gallery on April 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.