Island Arts

Library hosts local poet

Islander Hilary King’s newly released book, “Love and Other Poems,” will be featured at an author talk and book signing at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

The slim volume provides glimpses of Ms. King’s own life and the people and places that have touched it — divided into three parts and focusing on Manhattan, Shelter Island and Italy. It has been described as “a little gem … reflecting a life lived with adventure, courage and style.”

Copies of “Love and Other Poems” will be available for signing. The book is also available at xlibris.com, amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble.

Admission is free; light refreshments will be served.

Islander’s star goes on Hollywood walkway

Bill Geist, commentator and newsman, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard. The award was made at a presentation on April 15; his was the 2,437th star to be added to this iconic Hollywood attraction.

An award-winning correspondent for CBS News and a New York Times best-selling author of seven books, Mr. Geist joined the CBS network in 1987, following a career as reporter and columnist for the New York Times and before that the Chicago Tribune. He was a combat photographer with the First Infantry Division in Vietnam.

He has won several awards, including two Emmys for his work as a humorist, commentator and reporter on television and in newspapers and magazines.

Mr. Geist and his son Willy Geist of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” fame will headline this year’s Book and Author Luncheon, sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library, which will be held on June 11 at the Pridwin Hotel.