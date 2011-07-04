Gospel story at Our Lady of the Isle

The young people of Our Lady of the Isle Church presented the Gospel story of Christ’s Passion — from Jesus’s court trial to the crucifixion — on Sunday morning, March 27. Father Peter DeSanctis officiated at the Mass.

The students were an integral part of the service. Colibri Lopez gave the First Reading, the Second Reading was by Bianca Evangelista and Julia Labrozzi presented the Prayers of the Faithful. Kelly Colligan was the cantor, and the entire cast sang in the choir. Wyatt and Carter Brigham were the altar servers.

The 20-member cast included Colibri and Elizabeth Dunning (priests); Richard Ruscica (Jesus); Joshua Green and Jack Lang (criminals); Lauren Gurney (Mary); Nicholas Labrozzi and Liam Adipietro (soldiers); Henry Lang (Pontius Pilate); and members of the crowd — Bianca, Nicholas Young, Elizabeth Larsen, Christopher Corbett, Amelia Reiter, Peder Larsen, Caitlynn Sharp, Tyler Gulluscio, Jason Green, Kelly and Julia.

Credit for the success of this annual Lenten event is due to the spirited participation of the students, the parents and friends who supported them and the team effort by Melanie Matz, director of religious education; Ginny Gibbs, confirmation catechist; and Donna Molin, choir director.