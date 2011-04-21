Golf: The season’s first tournament for SICC

After a stormy Saturday, the sun finally came out on Sunday for SICC’s first tournament at Goat Hill, the Chilly Willy Membership Scramble.

Low net winner was the team of Ann Beckwith, Belle Lareau, Randy Silvani and Jack Gibbs. Second were Carol Loper, Liz Lechmanski, Sherm Payne and Jim Wilcenski.

The next tournament, Cries and Whimpers, will be held May 1 at 3 p.m. For this one, make up your own foursome and post it on the sign-up sheet in the clubhouse.

Coming up: a membership meeting on Saturday, April 30 at 4 p.m. A cocktail party will follow the meeting. Members $10, guests $15.

The driving range is open to the public, so come up and improve your swing.

The restaurant, Fresh, opened last weekend with a good crowd, and we hear the meals are great.

Heard at the club: A man goes to the doctor for an examination. After a battery of tests, the doctor says “I have good news and bad news.” “What’s the good news?” “My son is going to Harvard.” “What’s the bad news?” “You’re paying for it.”