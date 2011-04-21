Golf: Paul Carey golf outing set for June 27

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will return to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for its 10th year on Monday, June 27. This year’s outing will benefit three organizations: Camp Quinipet, the programs of Our Lady of the Isle and Fighting Chance, a counseling and resource center located in Sag Harbor, serving cancer patients on the East End of Long Island.

The annual golf outing, sponsored by the Paul Robert Carey Foundation, began as a fundraiser for St. Gabriel’s Spiritual Center for Youth. When St. Gabriel’s closed its doors in July 2009, the event was reoriented in 2010 to benefit the programs of Our Lady of the Isle and the American Cancer Society’s Camp Adventure.

This year’s outing will also honor Jack Monaghan for his efforts in community service with Island youth and many not-for-profit organizations on Shelter Island. This service award is given in memory of Paul Robert Carey as a tribute to his public service while he was alive. Paul achieved many of his greatest accomplishments in public service while battling cancer, and found great strength in helping others.

“Jack Monaghan is a true example of someone who is dedicated to helping others, especially our youth on Shelter Island,” Theresa Andrew said in announcing the award this week. Jack will be honored at a dinner held on the evening of the golf event. Those who wish to come and thank Jack for his devotion to the Shelter Island community are welcome.

The cost of the dinner and cocktails is $135 per person; a day of golf with all that comes with it is $325. For more information, call Maureen at Our Lady of the Isle, 749-0001, or Theresa at 258-4707.