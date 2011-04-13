Golf: Cold weather doesn’t stop Goat Hill golfers

Although the weather was cold, the members were out at Goat Hill. Getting set for the membership tournament were Ron Lucas and Bill Seeberg, out early. Right behind were senior golfers Sherman Payne, Jack Cortner, Rich O’Connell, Charlie Hoffmann and Lou Cicero.

Matching their score cards were Chuck Hoffmann and Scott Lechmanski. I bet that was fun.

Tournament tee-off time is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17. A sign-up sheet is posted.

The new restaurant will open this Friday, April 15. Stop by and enjoy not only the food, but the best view on the Island.

Heard at the club: Golf is a lot like taxes — you drive hard to get to the green and then wind up in a hole.