Golf: April Fool at S.I. Country Club

Mother Nature played an April Fool’s trick on the golfers this week. Instead of spring weather, cold and wind kept us off the fairways. The clubhouse was closed last weekend, but we hope to be ready to go this weekend. Memberships start at $450 for the season; applications are available at the club.

The first membership tournament starts Sunday, April 17. A sign-up sheet will be posted. Don’t forget the Spring Sale at the pro shop — pick up everything you need for an enjoyable season.

Heard at the club: The guy asked his wife, “Why did God make women so beautiful, yet so stupid?” His wife answered, “God made us so beautiful so you’d like us, and stupid so we’d be like you!”