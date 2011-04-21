Gifting to the library: A history of generosity

The Shelter Island Library was created in 1885 to house the donation of 280 volumes by Eben Norton Horsford, a Harvard professor and friend of many literary lights of his day, who married a descendant of Shelter Island’s founding family and became Lord of Sylvester Manor. The books were housed in a closet in the Old Store, located near the present library, that functioned as a post office, telegraph station and local meeting place.

After the store burned in 1891, a new library for more books collected by Professor Horsford was built on a nearby lot donated by his daughter Lillian .

Another prominent Shelter Island family, the Tuthills, donated the lot where the present library now stands. A group of public-spirited Islanders, including the Shelter Island Lions Club and Board of Trustees President, Andrew Fiske, then Lord of Sylvester Manor, led a community-wide fund drive to raise the needed $70,000 for construction.

On August 14, 1965, the new Shelter Island Public Library — the current facility — was dedicated.

In the 1990’s, the adjacent Bateman Road property was purchased with funds from bequests/donations of Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library specifically dedicated to expansion of the library to meet the growing needs of Shelter Island’s growing community and library patrons.