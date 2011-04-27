From the Slow Lane: The reality of Un-Real estate

Reading the real estate articles in the Reporter the past few weeks brought to mind my brief stint in that business; a career that came about after I saw a brochure describing a six-day real estate course. I thought it sounded interesting and before my brain kicked in, I’d already sent off a deposit.

By the time I’d completed two days of the course, I’d learned that eight hours of instruction is not as easy as eight hours of computer solitaire and that I don’t know as much about everything as I thought I did. Also, that I still can’t keep the cover of a textbook clean. I had some pretty nasty doodles spewing from the chimney of a dwelling that may or may not have been a colonial (unfortunately, I doodled through the types-of-construction lecture.)

I had thought becoming a real estate person would mean getting a new wardrobe and permission to tour other people’s houses. No one told me that I’d have to know the difference between trusses and all the things that aren’t trusses.

“Anyone here know what a stud is?” our instructor asked at the start of his pre-construction lecture. Two people raised their hands: me and the class know-it-all who sat next to me and was a cross between “Leave it to Beaver’s” Eddie Haskell (Gee, Mr. Real Estate Teacher, I sure do like your tie) and Horshack from “Welcome Back Kotter” (Ohhh, ohhh, ohhh. Me! Choose me!)

The instructor called on the know-it-all, who stood up and said, “Good question, sir,” then answered, “A stud is a vertical post within the framework of a wall.”

The instructor smiled then looked at me. “Is that what you were going to say?” he asked. I nodded yes, which was a lie. Not that my answer would have been entirely wrong. It’s just that when I think “stud” I picture that guy with no shirt in the Diet Pepsi commercial.

No one told me about the math either. Early on I panicked when I spotted a chapter titled “Mastering Real Estate Mathematics.” I was concerned. I still hadn’t mastered checkbook mathematics and I was supposed to be able to compute points, percentages and interest rates? I didn’t see that happening.

Don’t worry, our instructor said, you can use a calculator. Before I ran out of the house for class one day I grabbed my textbook and study materials, including my calculator, from the living room coffee table where I’d been studying whilst watching television. When I got to class I placed it on my desk, along with all my other learning tools (mints, Kit-Kats, Tums, NoDoz, nail file).

Mr. Know-It-All asked me why I’d brought a television remote control to class. When I realized my mistake (and don’t tell me I’m the only person who’s ever confused their remote with some other device … recently I watched a person, who shall remain nameless, try to make a phone call with the remote, but that’s a column for another day). Anyhow, when he asked about the remote, I told him it wasn’t a remote, it was a paperweight.

It was while taking the real estate course I realized that I have a problem with my attention span. I don’t have one. When I was supposed to be paying attention to the instructor, I was drawing studs on my book cover or trying to compute the commission on a $30 million sale with the remote control.

Don’t get me wrong, the instructors were great, but you could put that Diet Pepsi commercial guy in front of me and after 10 minutes I’d be off in la-la land.

I did try to stay focused because I had to pass two tests. Desperate for help I got a friend who was a real estate broker to tutor me. “What type of house is this?” she asked, pointing to something that may or may or not have been a colonial.

“It’s a nice house,” I said, “a really nice house.”

BZZZZZZ! Wrong answer. Didn’t I notice the second story windows? It was a colonial. Then she showed me another picture. I, no dummy, noted the second story windows. “It’s a colonial!” I shouted, adding “with studs!” just to show off the breadth of my knowledge.

BZZZZZZ! Wrong answer. It was a Cape Cod with a dormer.

Darn! I hate trick questions and I was concerned that they would do me in, but where I really needed work was with the real estate math, so my friend gave me some problems and her calculator. I got 6 out of 10 questions right. What was puzzling was that when I used the remote control, I scored 7 out of 10.