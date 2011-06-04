From the Slow Lane: Is there a doctor in the house?

I am usually at my healthiest when we head home to Shelter Island after spending the winter in Key West. It’s not from eating plenty of seafood or getting lots of exercise and fresh air, though. It’s because we don’t have television for the three months there, so I’m not exposed to disease-related programs.

During those years when doctor television shows first became popular, I was always coming down with the same symptoms that plagued Dr. Welby’s patient the week before. Finally I had to stop watching medical dramas; doctor’s orders. But once in a while I’d see a medical program by accident, and just a few minutes of exposure would convince me that I was circling the drain.

That’s what happened once when I watched a woman being interviewed who had a rare disease. Extremely rare. She was one of the one in 10 million who get it, it’s so rare. Though she was fully recovered, she described her initial symptoms, which included a vague tingling in her legs, near her ankles. Red flag! For several days, I too, had been experiencing a vague tingling in my legs.

“Oh, no!” I thought to myself, but I didn’t say it out loud because I didn’t want to alarm my husband who was working on our taxes. He certainly didn’t need the additional burden of having to deal with my 1-in-10-million malady. So, I kept quiet and listened to this woman who said that in addition to the ankle problem, she was also having a hard time remembering things. I could no longer remain quiet. “Oh, no!” I said, out loud, “I’ve got that disease! I’m having a hard time remembering things.”

“You never have remembered things,” I was reminded by a man who was accustomed to riding out the disease-of-the-month with me.

“Is that true?” I asked. (I honestly couldn’t remember.)

He ignored my question but I pressed and he asked me how much money he’d spent when he built his airplane more than a dozen years before. I came up with the answer, to the penny. Yes, that I can remember because it comes in handy when I want to buy something that’s not quite a necessity and not quite cheap, but nowhere near as expensive as a whole airplane.

The woman then said that she’d had so little energy she couldn’t even cook.

“I can’t even cook!” I said.

“Yes, you can,” he said, “you just don’t!”

“But what if I wanted to? Maybe I wouldn’t have the energy.”

“Why don’t you try?” he asked.

“I can’t,” I gasped, feeling for my pulse, “I’m sick.”

He argued with me that I wasn’t. Hadn’t I told him that my doctor had pronounced me “disgustingly healthy”?

I would have never told him that if I’d known he would throw it in my face. Besides, that had been the month before.

“What about this tingling I’m feeling. My legs have felt sort of numb just above the ankles. I’ve noticed it for the past two days but I haven’t said anything because I know how you hate it when I alarm you.” I assured him that maybe I didn’t have any other symptoms, but I certainly had a major tingle thing going on.

When he realized that I wasn’t clowning around (which I do tend to do) he asked where I had a tingle. I put my hands on my calves and even though I squeezed, I could hardly feel the pressure. I may not be Ben Casey, M.D., but even I knew that wasn’t a good sign. Oh, no! The tingle was creeping up my legs.

“How do your legs look?” he asked.

“Pretty good, considering my age,” I said, but that’s not what he meant. Were there bruises or swelling, he wanted to know.

I kicked off my new, high-top, lace-up shoes, took off my socks and checked.

Oh, yes indeed there were marks. Bright red circles, one around each leg, just above the ankle where the tops of my new shoes had cut off the circulation . Within 10 minutes of being freed from the shoes the tingling stopped.

Apparently I had tied them with too much enthusiasm. But I didn’t bother mentioning any of that so as not to bother my husband any more than I already had. And by then an old Bette Davis movie had started. The one where Bette gets this very rare disease. Her doctor, the man who also loves her (and listens to her symptoms instead of doing his taxes) freezes in alarm when she tells him that the strangest thing is happening to her vision because she sees these tiny flecks of gold.

Tiny flecks of gold?

Oh, no!