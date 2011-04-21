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Around the Island

Flashback: Studying for SATs?

By Archer Brown

A baby sitting course, perhaps? We bet you recognize at least some of the faces in this unmarked photo from the Reporter’s archives. We know it’s of the Youth Group,1984-ish. Anyone care to fill in the details? Call Archer at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.