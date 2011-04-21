Flashback Solution: 1916 ‘The Bend in the Road’

Aha! This struck some responsive chords — the first came from Nicole Littell, who said, “I have a very strong feeling that this is my old house! It’s on Bluff Avenue as you go down the hill … Much has changed since we sold the house but I will never forget it!” Martha Williams backed her up — “the way the road curves looks very much like Bluff Avenue” … where Waverly Road and Bay Avenue join. One caller confirmed it must be Bluff Avenue and another said a house on that road belonged at one time to Lois Weir. Jeff Simes chimed in from Florida and agreed that Cliff and Lois Weir lived “right about there.” Ben Jones was heard from, too, identifying the view as the “start of Bluff Avenue.”

From farther afield, Bob Edwards called from Houston to say that the property to the left, going up the slope, was Dr. Price’s house, which his wife’s parents (Thelma and Joseph Purtell) rented for three years in 1948. At about the same time, the Edwards family rented the Butler house, Bob met the Purtell’s daughter, Nancy, and later married that “girl next door.” Nancy’s brother, Tim Purtell, still lives on Bluff Road, Bob said.

Amazing what stories a road can tell!