Fiscal challenges persist as top municipal issue

Declining tax revenues, rising employee benefit costs and stalled contract negotiations — those issues are creating big challenges for Shelter Island, said Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty in his fourth annual State of the Town address at the Ram’s Head Inn on Sunday, April 10, sponsored by the Shelter Island League of Women Voters.

The range of financial challenges facing the town were, not surprisingly, the focus of Mr. Dougherty’s extensive remarks as he detailed the impact of declining revenues, rising pension and health insurance costs and the stalled collective bargaining negotiations with two of the town’s three unions.

The supervisor concluded his talk with positive news about open space preservation efforts, the DEC approval of a continued 4-poster program, and then applauded the recent U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision on the map of Shelter Island trademark suit.

TOWN IN ‘REASONABLY GOOD’ SHAPE

After thanking the League for the invitation and recognizing the presence of 11 students whose attendance was sponsored by Vote Shelter Island, and several town officials, Mr. Dougherty stated that “the state of the town is reasonably good.” But he then quickly went on to say that the top three priorities were “finances, finances and the provision of decent services for the taxes that each of you pay.”

The town’s revenues and finances are unique, Mr. Dougherty said, in that “Shelter Island derives 99 percent of its property tax revenue from residential real estate; we have no business or corporate tax base. Also, a large group of our residents are fixed-income elderly — 29 percent of our residents are over 65 years of age versus 11 percent in Suffolk County as a whole.”

Currently, “we are facing a perfect storm,” he stated. “We’re looking at declining revenues, escalating costs of employee benefits and a continued stream of unfunded mandates from both the state and federal governments.”

Town revenues have declined precipitously in the past three years. In 2010, mortgage tax revenue alone fell to $230,000 from $725,000 in 2007. “My colleagues and I have two options to cope with this declining revenue: raise taxes or find more effective budgeting techniques. Up to now, we’ve chosen the latter strategy but as we’re into our fourth year of it, it gets harder to find legitimate savings as the menu of options to cut dwindles each year.”

BENEFITS ON RISE, CONTRACTS STALL

Despite a static headcount and salary restraints, employee benefits are becoming an increasing burden on Shelter Island taxpayers. According to Mr. Dougherty, the town is facing a 55 percent increase in mandatory pension contributions to the state’s pension fund in 2011 due to a 26 percent drop in the fund’s investment value. Health benefits are projected to increase some 14 percent. Negotiations with the unions that represent police and highway workers are at an impasse.

“There are no villains in collective bargaining, just two different points of view,” Mr. Dougherty stated. “Collective bargaining on Shelter Island is different than in the private sector, as you know everyone seated across the table from you. We try to show utmost respect for them but at the same time we need to be very firm in these tough economic times.”

The supervisor went on to say that negotiations with the police union, whose contract expired in 2008, have now gone to arbitration with a decision expected within a couple of months. “Our police force is comprised of real gentlemen who do a great job. But the question comes down to this: can Shelter Island afford to pay what the PBA is asking?” And, Mr. Dougherty said, despite the presence of outside labor counsel, no accord has been reached with the union representing highway department workers. “I am not real optimistic about these negotiations. I expect we’ll go to arbitration.” This contract expired at the end of 2010.

“I will finish my discussion of finances by observing that with all these elements … declining revenues, unfunded mandates, escalating pension and health benefits, we are trying to successfully persuade the unions that have become empowered over the years that we are in a new and different era.”

4-POSTERS, PRESERVATION CONTINUE

On the non-financial front Mr. Dougherty reported that 15 4-poster units would be deployed shortly, following the receipt of DEC approval on March 31. Tick counts, he said, will be done in June and July to assess their effectiveness.

The town continues to make impressive gains in its open space efforts, despite the economic challenges. Once an agreement with the Klenawicus family is signed, Mr. Dougherty said, a total of more than 132 acres of open space will have been preserved among the Brandenstein, Klenawicus and Sylvester Manor parcels. The supervisor stressed the county’s assistance in this effort had been pivotal. “I don’t overlook any opportunity to thank Suffolk County.”

Mr. Dougherty concluded his remarks by saying, “This is a leisurely and semi-rural island, thank God, but local governance is not leisurely and part-time anymore. It’s a grinding, sophisticated operation.”

League President Cathy Kenny echoed these sentiments. “I never fail to appreciate after our State of the Town luncheons and Jim’s presentation how complicated things have gotten for our small town government and how fortunate we are to have a supervisor and town council that have the town’s interest at heart.

“In a time when so many public officials have violated our trust, we are really are blessed,” she stated.