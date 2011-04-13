Farmers’ market coming soon to Havens House

If you’re into all things Shelter Island, you won’t want to miss this news: a local farmers’ market is coming to the historic Havens House.

The Shelter Island Historical Society is sponsoring the Shelter Island Farmers’ Market, which will be set up on the grounds of the 1743 James Havens Homestead at 16 South Ferry Road on Saturdays from 10:30 to 1 p.m. beginning on June 25 and running, rain or shine, through October 8.

But you don’t have to wait until summer to be a part of it. On Earth Day, April 22, the barn doors at Havens House will be opened wide for a town hall style discussion of the farmers’ market. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an introduction by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty to be followed by a brief statement by market managers Dan and Brianne Fokine. The floor will then be opened for questions, after which everyone will be invited to stay for light refreshments and mingling.

“We hope to attract as many positive people to the event as possible and have everyone walk away with a clear idea as to what we’re up to, and a sense of looking forward to our opening day,” said Mr. Fokine. He and his wife Bri are the driving force behind a market that, for Islanders keen on eating local foods, is long overdue.

The Fokines and the Historical Society are organizing this market “as a service to the community, where we act as volunteer managers and the society as our not-for-profit backer,” Mr. Fokine explained. “The aim is that the vendors will profit enough to continue coming. In the end the market is for, and belongs to, the community. It’s about working together to make something everyone can enjoy; collectively celebrating and partaking in the bounty provided by our local landscape and seascape.”

According to Mr. Fokine, the market is going to be made up of Islanders and off-Islanders, from North and South Fork communities, all bringing unique products and fresh local foods from around the East End.

“We first approached Islanders who we knew were involved in agriculture and the food business. We have spoken with Island gardeners, bee keepers, herbalists, backyard poultry keepers, baymen, organic farmers, and even a young entrepreneurial clammer who we hope can participate.” Prospective vendors fill out an application form and pay a booth fee of $200 for the season, each handling his or her own sales.

To start, the market will feature vendors from Shelter Island as well as several great folks from the two forks. Al and Rachel Brigham, in keeping with family tradition, will be offering their honey and fresh eggs. In the vegetable department, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be a staple provider. Jen from Greeny’s Natural Food Market will be revving up the blender, offering smoothies in addition to other healthy fare. From Southold, KK’s The Farm will also be part of the market, bringing biodynamically grown veggies, herbs, flowers “and of course her famous tomatoes,” Mr. Fokine commented. The Fo-kines would like to see more local food producers come to the April 22 meeting and sign up.

“It is our hope that this market acts as a catalyst, a spark that inspires Islanders to take their garden, backyard poultry project, or their love for canning and preserving to the next level; with a forum to sell their goods as the incentive. We want them to know the market will be here for them when they’re ready,” Mr. Fokine added. “The ultimate goal is that less of our food will have to come from across the ferry.

“Five years from now, I’d love to see a market full of Shelter Islanders hawking their wares and goods on the grounds of the Havens House, just like 200 years ago when it was a store for the whole Island.”

“We’re inviting all local people who make or sell food to become part of the market,” Historical Society Director Pat Mundus said. As host of the market, the society will revive the role of Havens House as a market place vital to the sustenance of Islanders.

“The Historical Society has made this all possible,” said Mr. Fokine, who is working closely with the society’s staff. “We view the market as an opportunity for the public to interact with the Island’s only museum in a new way. The market will also coincide with some of the big events put on by the Historical Society, like their One Day in History on August 6. This should make for a really fun environment and a great way to spend a summer day.”

You can follow the Shelter Island Farmers’ Market on Facebook (facebook.com/sifarmersmarket) and Twitter (sifarmersmarket).