Family’s pull brings English teacher across the moat

Lynne Colligan is the new president of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation and both happy and surprised to find herself there.

“Two years ago, Phil DiOrio invited me to be on the board, knowing my connection to the school and that I was an educator. So I joined, and then very recently he asked me to become president when he stepped down. He actually surprised me because I didn’t know how to run a foundation but he convinced me that I could and sure enough I’m figuring it out.”

Here full time for only the past several years, although she’s summered here since 2003, Lynne and her husband Michael are now part of “the new normal,” working from home or close to it. Michael and his brother Jim settled their parents at Peconic Landing in Greenport when their Florida home posed too many problems. The more the two families saw of the Island, the more they wanted to be here full time.

Jim and his wife, Margaret, came first. Michael and Lynne soon followed — the sisters-in-law, both English teachers, are “rather close.” But to begin at the beginning …

Lynne grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island, “the youngest of six in an Irish Catholic family. I was an O’Neil and now I’m a Colligan and we have an Erin, a Kelly, a Ryan and a Sean so we’re like the Irish mafia. And my husband is Michael, another good Irish name.”

She attended the University of Rhode Island, “A state school. I didn’t have too many options financially, being the sixth one.” Lynn studied abroad her junior year in England, focusing on drama and literature, “which was lovely.” When she graduated, “There really were not many jobs in my field at the time so I went straight into business.” She worked in White Plains for AT&T in corporate sales and marketing and then for CIGNA, the insurance company, “and that brought me into the city. That’s actually where I met my husband.” He was working there in sales. “After that we settled in Westchester, South Salem, right on the Connecticut border.”

When the couple decided to have a family, corporate hours didn’t blend well with that plan. “So I went back and got my master’s degree at Fairfield University and then taught English in New Canaan before we moved here.”

Settled now on Shelter Island, “I was lucky enough to get a teaching job here. I was a replacement in the English department and this year I’m working in the special ed department. So it’s been a great run, our kids are very happy here” — Lynn’s two daughters attend the Shelter Island School.

“When we first moved here we had an apartment in the city because my husband was still working there. We did that for two years and it got very old, him living there and just being out here for weekends.” So he left his career as an employee benefit consultant for a large company and now works on his own from home, trading stocks, “so he’s found a way to make a living here.”

With her two step-sons, Sean and Ryan, grown and living on their own, and her daughters, Kelly and Erin, in 7th and 9th grades respectively, Lynne now has more time for volunteer work and clearly is enthused about the foundation and its many programs.

“We’re doing some new things that are exciting. We started a new SAT prep program at the school; it complements the classes that they already teach in the high school. The catch is that students have to commit to completing a certain number of hours in the program in order to be able to stay in the program.

“So far it’s working very well, it’s an online program primarily, where students practice the test using their school tablets. The kids have taken to it very quickly because they’re naturally very good users of technology.”

The foundation recently awarded a large number of grants for children to attend a language immersion program in Spain through Suffolk University, living with host families. Eight students from the high school will be going. In addition, there are an Opera Program, attendance at the Nutcracker in the city, the Young Playwrights Program at Southampton College and the 2Rs4Fun with Mary Dwyer at the library. “We’re trying to keep all the balls in the air and start some new programs as well.”

Continuing, “Really, our focus is to attract kids who might not normally be in enrichment activities and try to target them to apply for individual grants. We’re in a grant cycle right now, the deadline just passed. We award up to $2,000 for a student to attend an educational program of their choosing. It could be a science program, an arts program, a music program, any sort of educational endeavor, that would round out their Shelter Island experience and be able to augment what might not be available here.”

The foundation’s funds come primarily from donors, with a few corporations offering matching gifts. SIEF also hosts a fundraiser every year. Last summer, supporters came to a Porch Party hosted at two houses in the Heights, their doors open to visitors. The event was successful and will be repeated this summer.

How lucky for Shelter Island — finding newcomers who fall immediately into the Island tradition of volunteerism and love of community!