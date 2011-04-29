Eklunds indicted for tax fraud, plead 'not guilty'

James and Linda Eklund, owners and operators of the Chequit and Ram’s Head inns, have been indicted for tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The federal indictment, handed up by a grand jury on October 28, 2010 at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Central Islip, alleges that the Eklunds under-reported the cash receipts and the income they received from the Ram’s Head Inn for the years 2000, 2001 and 2003.

The indictment alleges that between January 1, 2000 and July 20, 2005, the Eklunds “did knowingly and willfully conspire to defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing and defeating the lawful government functions of the IRS, in the ascertainment, computation, assessment and collection of revenue, specifically, federal income taxes.”

The Eklunds “self-surrendered” to the Eastern District Court and pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on November 3, 2010, according to an Eastern District Court official who said they were released on bond the same day. The case is currently in the discovery phase, according to the official.

The Eklunds did not comment for the record on the allegations. A letter to the editor from the Eklunds’ daughter Elizabeth appears in this issue on page 21.

On October 29, W2005, Internal Revenue Service agents showed up unannounced at the Chequit Inn and Sweet Tomato’s Restaurant in the Heights, to confiscate evidence. Witnesses said the residences of restaurant proprietors Mary Rando of Sweet Tomato’s and the Eklunds were also raided, as was the Ram’s Head Inn.

Ms. Rando was never charged nor indicted, according to Ms. Rando’s attorney, Frank Murray of Rockville Centre, who said her case was addressed through an administrative process and resolved in a civil settlement for a small amount of money.

The Ram’s Head Inn opened for the season last weekend and the Chequit remains open for business.