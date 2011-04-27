Editorial: Worth the effort

Back in 1987, Congress amended the Clean Water Act to require that the states force their municipalities with sewage facilities, including street drainage systems such as Shelter Island’s, to develop stormwater management plans. The goal was noble and uncomplicated: outline what had to be done to reduce the amount of pollution flowing from drainage systems into ponds, creeks and bays and then do it.

What a grand notion. How unlikely it is that Congress today could be so noble and uncomplicated.

Even as some politicians have kept pushing to kill the law, larger municipalities have been dealing with the requirement for some years. Small towns like Shelter Island had to begin the compliance process two years ago.

Island officials branded the law an “unfunded mandate” and seemed to hope it would just go away. But in 2010, under Supervisor Jim Dougherty, the town began the compliance process under the state’s rules by applying for a DEC stormwater discharge permit. That launched the process requiring a stormwater management plan.

The Town Board on Tuesday conducted a required public presentation on its annual report to the DEC, which is nothing more than a long form of check-box lists that the town has to fill out, very briefly attesting to what the town says it’s accomplished.

The presentation by Town Attorney Laury Dowd had all the feel of a bureaucratic dog and pony show. That’s too bad. For all its pro forma obviousness, it told of something very important going on, something that Congress meant to happen. Even lists of checked boxes can show how the town is addressing a major pollution concern.

Ms. Dowd is the point person for the town’s compliance process. Clearly, she’s had to work hard, and very meticulously, in cooperation with other officials, to get all the information together.

Unfunded mandate? Ms. Dowd has done all the work in house, Supervisor Dougherty noted. A volunteer committee is helping to coordinate the effort. Even when the town has to adopt rules to limit runoff from construction sites, it may not add a dime to the town’s bills if the town bases it on model legislation supplied by the DEC.

The push to stop pollution from stormwater runoff dates back to the 1970s in New York State. But there’s a new urgency as we learn how delicate, and imperiled, our environment is. The state’s federally initiated program — in bureaucratic jargon it’s called “MS4” for “Municipal Separate Stormwater Sewer System” — is a very good thing. Except for the sweat of Ms. Dowd’s brow, it’s not costing anything. Compare that to what polluted ponds, creeks and bays would cost the local economy; it’s a drop in the bucket.